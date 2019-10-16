CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;53;31;W;7;62%;23%;4
Arcata;Rather cloudy, cool;60;47;ESE;5;84%;75%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;66;44;NE;5;64%;26%;4
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;68;59;N;7;70%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny, not as warm;75;49;NNW;6;47%;0%;4
Beale AFB;A morning shower;72;43;NNE;6;67%;40%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;63;30;W;8;58%;2%;5
Bishop;Sunny and nice;77;36;NNW;9;18%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Rain in the morning;48;38;ENE;5;89%;74%;4
Blythe;Sunny and very warm;95;59;SSW;9;19%;0%;5
Burbank;Not as warm;76;55;N;5;48%;0%;4
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;74;49;WNW;7;66%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;SE;8;78%;2%;4
Campo;Not as warm;76;40;SW;12;39%;4%;5
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;74;52;SSE;7;70%;3%;4
Chico;A morning shower;72;45;N;6;53%;41%;3
China Lake;Sunny and breezy;81;47;WNW;16;20%;0%;4
Chino;Not as warm;78;53;SSW;7;47%;2%;4
Concord;Partly sunny;74;48;W;10;50%;4%;4
Corona;Not as warm;81;51;SE;6;46%;0%;5
Crescent City;A little p.m. rain;57;46;S;9;89%;85%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;53;WSW;22;21%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;77;44;SW;17;30%;0%;5
El Centro;Mostly sunny;93;58;W;12;22%;0%;5
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;59;49;SE;5;86%;75%;2
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;75;45;WNW;8;57%;5%;3
Fresno;Not as warm;73;50;NW;11;56%;1%;4
Fullerton;Not as warm;76;57;SE;6;63%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunny, not as warm;76;45;NNW;8;45%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;E;6;67%;0%;4
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;49;W;9;64%;5%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny;93;58;W;12;22%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;71;59;SW;8;75%;4%;4
Lancaster;Sunny, not as warm;75;44;W;15;33%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Sunny, not as warm;75;45;NW;14;50%;25%;4
Lincoln;A morning shower;70;42;NE;6;68%;41%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;70;45;WSW;9;66%;5%;4
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;69;47;NNW;14;76%;1%;4
Long Beach;Clouds to sun;74;59;E;6;62%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;SE;6;55%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Not as warm;76;57;SE;6;51%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;76;57;SE;6;51%;2%;4
Madera;Not as warm;74;45;NW;9;47%;26%;4
Mammoth;Partly sunny;54;33;WNW;8;61%;27%;4
Marysville;A morning shower;72;42;N;6;58%;40%;3
Mather AFB;A morning shower;71;46;NW;7;64%;40%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny, cool;72;47;NW;11;59%;4%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, cool;72;47;NW;11;59%;4%;4
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;76;57;S;7;65%;4%;4
Modesto;A morning shower;72;51;NW;11;57%;40%;4
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;49;W;11;63%;4%;4
Mojave;Sunny, not as warm;72;43;WNW;16;30%;1%;5
Montague;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;38;SSE;5;65%;37%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;65;49;NW;12;64%;5%;4
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;36;NW;2;67%;32%;3
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;71;42;NW;11;62%;3%;3
Needles;Sunny and very warm;96;62;WNW;9;18%;1%;4
North Island;Clouds breaking;71;61;SW;8;72%;4%;4
Oakland;Partly sunny;69;51;NW;10;69%;5%;4
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;74;52;SSE;7;70%;3%;4
Ontario;Not as warm;78;53;SSW;7;47%;2%;4
Oroville;A morning shower;70;45;NE;5;63%;41%;3
Oxnard;Turning sunny;72;53;WNW;8;66%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;WNW;8;21%;0%;4
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;76;46;W;16;30%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Not as warm;74;39;NW;10;57%;2%;4
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;71;50;NW;9;75%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunny, not as warm;75;45;ESE;6;44%;2%;4
Ramona;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;47;SSE;6;52%;3%;5
Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;70;46;NNE;4;55%;20%;3
Riverside;Not as warm;81;53;SSE;6;46%;0%;4
Riverside March;Not as warm;80;47;SE;6;48%;2%;5
Sacramento;A morning shower;71;47;NNW;6;66%;41%;3
Sacramento International;A morning shower;72;45;NW;7;66%;40%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;44;SW;11;71%;5%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny, not as warm;80;50;SE;6;46%;0%;5
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;68;49;WNW;10;69%;5%;4
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;SW;6;63%;4%;4
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;72;55;SW;7;73%;4%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Not as warm;73;57;SSW;7;69%;4%;4
San Francisco;Sun and some clouds;66;52;NW;12;70%;5%;4
San Jose;Partly sunny;69;48;W;11;68%;4%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;49;N;15;60%;2%;4
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;NW;23;71%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunshine and cooler;62;45;NNW;17;48%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;75;56;SSE;6;57%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Some sun;76;50;NNE;7;60%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;72;47;NW;14;67%;1%;4
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;ENE;6;77%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;72;44;NW;8;63%;6%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunshine;79;45;NNE;9;68%;2%;4
Santee;Not as warm;78;55;S;6;46%;3%;4
South Lake Tahoe;A little a.m. rain;52;25;WNW;9;46%;55%;4
Stockton;A morning shower;74;49;WNW;8;60%;40%;4
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;WNW;7;25%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;A little a.m. rain;51;22;NNW;7;60%;55%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;87;56;W;10;19%;1%;5
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;41;WNW;6;58%;11%;3
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;75;42;NW;6;55%;7%;3
Van Nuys;Not as warm;76;56;NNE;5;49%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;66;49;NNW;17;78%;1%;4
Victorville;Not as warm;75;43;WSW;10;40%;1%;5
Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;NW;9;60%;0%;4
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;70;45;N;7;62%;5%;4
