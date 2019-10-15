CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;70;38;WSW;8;25%;75%;4
Arcata;Afternoon rain;61;47;WSW;5;76%;92%;1
Auburn;Clouds and sun;75;53;SSE;5;30%;62%;4
Avalon;Partly sunny;77;60;W;6;30%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Clouds and sun;87;52;ENE;4;25%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;SE;6;42%;51%;4
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;68;35;SSW;7;40%;1%;5
Bishop;Partly sunny;81;41;WNW;8;13%;1%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;63;41;SSE;8;27%;82%;4
Blythe;Mostly sunny;96;63;W;5;23%;0%;5
Burbank;Partly sunny;87;58;ESE;5;25%;0%;4
Camarillo;Partly sunny;79;52;ENE;6;44%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;NNE;7;62%;0%;4
Campo;Partly sunny, warm;87;42;WNW;9;25%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, nice;80;51;N;6;55%;0%;4
Chico;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;SE;6;35%;68%;4
China Lake;Clouds and sun, warm;87;55;WSW;4;15%;0%;4
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;SSW;6;25%;1%;5
Concord;More clouds than sun;75;54;SW;7;49%;39%;4
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;91;55;SSE;6;26%;0%;5
Crescent City;Cloudy, p.m. rain;59;47;SSE;15;81%;92%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, warm;90;58;WSW;7;17%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;84;48;WSW;3;16%;0%;5
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;W;4;23%;0%;5
Eureka;Afternoon rain;61;47;WSW;6;76%;92%;1
Fairfield;Variable cloudiness;74;52;WSW;9;51%;40%;3
Fresno;Clouds and sun;83;56;NW;5;32%;1%;4
Fullerton;Partly sunny;87;59;SSE;4;36%;0%;4
Hanford;Partly sunny;85;52;NW;3;37%;25%;4
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;81;60;SSW;5;45%;0%;4
Hayward;Variable cloudiness;67;55;SW;6;61%;36%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;W;4;23%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;59;NNE;6;62%;0%;4
Lancaster;Partly sunny;85;52;WSW;6;21%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;85;51;NW;5;31%;0%;4
Lincoln;Clouds and sunshine;78;54;SSE;6;40%;64%;4
Livermore;Partly sunny;74;54;WSW;6;49%;35%;4
Lompoc;Clouds and sun, nice;69;47;NNW;8;74%;1%;4
Long Beach;Partly sunny;83;61;S;5;44%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;59;SSW;5;48%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;86;60;SE;5;35%;1%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;86;60;SE;5;35%;1%;4
Madera;Partly sunny;85;53;NW;4;35%;4%;4
Mammoth;Partial sunshine;65;38;SW;11;27%;79%;4
Marysville;Nice with some sun;78;54;SSE;6;39%;40%;4
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;77;53;S;6;46%;25%;3
Merced;Partly sunny;80;50;NW;4;42%;13%;4
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;80;50;NW;4;42%;13%;4
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;87;58;NE;6;41%;0%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny;79;53;NNW;5;46%;30%;4
Moffett Nas;Variable cloudiness;69;54;WNW;5;64%;34%;3
Mojave;Partly sunny;82;51;WNW;6;17%;1%;5
Montague;Rain and drizzle;67;41;ESE;8;39%;92%;3
Monterey Rabr;Clouds and sun;67;53;WNW;5;59%;28%;3
Mount Shasta;Showers around;62;39;SE;3;44%;91%;4
Napa County;Variable clouds;70;45;WSW;8;65%;41%;2
Needles;Warm with sunshine;96;67;NNE;6;17%;1%;4
North Island;Partly sunny;76;62;NNW;6;62%;0%;4
Oakland;Variable clouds;66;56;SW;7;61%;37%;2
Oceanside;Partly sunny, nice;80;51;N;6;55%;0%;4
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;SSW;6;25%;1%;5
Oroville;Clouds and sun;79;54;SSE;6;35%;42%;4
Oxnard;Partly sunny;75;55;NNW;7;50%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;W;5;16%;0%;5
Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;84;51;SW;4;19%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;84;43;W;5;37%;1%;4
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;51;N;7;60%;0%;4
Porterville;Clouds and sun;87;46;SE;4;27%;25%;4
Ramona;Partly sunny;88;48;E;6;31%;1%;5
Redding;Turning cloudy, cool;75;48;N;5;34%;44%;4
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;92;55;S;6;28%;0%;5
Riverside March;Partly sunny;89;50;E;6;30%;1%;5
Sacramento;Nice with some sun;77;55;SSW;5;47%;38%;4
Sacramento International;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;S;6;51%;39%;4
Salinas;Partly sunny;70;50;SSW;8;63%;27%;4
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;90;55;ESE;5;26%;0%;5
San Carlos;Variable clouds;68;56;SSW;6;63%;36%;2
San Diego;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;WNW;6;58%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;82;56;N;6;46%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;82;60;NE;5;46%;0%;4
San Francisco;Variable cloudiness;64;55;SW;9;68%;37%;2
San Jose;Variable cloudiness;73;54;NNE;6;61%;33%;2
San Luis Obispo;Nice with some sun;73;50;ESE;6;53%;1%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;72;55;WNW;14;64%;1%;4
Sandberg;Clouds and sun, warm;77;52;NW;13;16%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;59;SSW;5;45%;1%;4
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;N;6;60%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Nice with some sun;71;48;WNW;6;64%;1%;4
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;ENE;5;50%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Variable cloudiness;69;49;WSW;5;64%;41%;2
Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun;85;46;NNW;6;60%;1%;4
Santee;Mostly sunny;88;56;S;6;33%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sunshine;66;39;SW;8;22%;27%;4
Stockton;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;W;4;44%;33%;4
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;96;58;WNW;5;23%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;67;35;SSW;10;30%;57%;4
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, warm;92;60;WSW;5;17%;1%;5
Ukiah;Variable cloudiness;73;47;WNW;3;48%;44%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny;77;48;SW;7;48%;40%;4
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;87;57;ESE;5;30%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;65;49;NNW;8;79%;2%;4
Victorville;Partly sunny;84;49;S;6;25%;1%;5
Visalia;Partly sunny;83;50;NNW;4;39%;0%;4
Watsonville;Clouds and sun;69;52;SSE;5;57%;30%;4
