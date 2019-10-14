CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun, nice;72;31;S;6;30%;1%;4
Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;S;4;70%;26%;3
Auburn;Sunshine, pleasant;78;52;E;5;27%;0%;4
Avalon;Mostly sunny;75;64;W;6;45%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunshine;85;53;ESE;4;26%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, nice;80;47;ESE;4;37%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;66;34;SE;7;53%;1%;5
Bishop;Nice with sunshine;80;38;WNW;6;13%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;65;51;ENE;5;24%;0%;4
Blythe;Plenty of sun;93;61;S;5;27%;0%;5
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;E;5;34%;0%;5
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;NE;7;46%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;74;56;E;8;68%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny;83;44;NE;13;29%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;77;49;N;7;62%;0%;4
Chico;Partly sunny, nice;82;48;E;4;30%;1%;4
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;86;50;WNW;4;13%;0%;5
Chino;Sunny and warmer;87;60;N;6;37%;1%;5
Concord;Sunny and nice;80;47;SW;4;42%;0%;4
Corona;Sunny and warmer;90;56;SSE;5;36%;0%;5
Crescent City;Clouds and sunshine;57;47;SSE;6;83%;27%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;86;56;SSE;7;16%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;84;44;ESE;4;18%;0%;5
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;WNW;4;27%;0%;5
Eureka;Partly sunny;59;47;S;4;72%;26%;3
Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;81;44;W;6;38%;1%;4
Fresno;Sunny;84;53;NNW;5;31%;0%;4
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;84;59;ESE;4;46%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunshine;85;43;WNW;4;35%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;ESE;5;54%;0%;4
Hayward;Sunny and beautiful;73;49;WSW;5;45%;1%;4
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;WNW;4;27%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;72;56;ENE;8;71%;0%;4
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;85;45;WNW;5;22%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;85;44;NW;6;29%;0%;4
Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;81;47;ESE;4;34%;1%;4
Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;81;46;WSW;4;37%;1%;4
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;72;45;NW;8;64%;0%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;81;60;SE;5;48%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;81;58;S;5;50%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;83;62;SE;5;46%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;83;62;SE;5;46%;2%;4
Madera;Abundant sunshine;86;46;NNW;4;33%;2%;4
Mammoth;Partly sunny;69;43;S;7;32%;3%;4
Marysville;Partly sunny, nice;81;45;ESE;4;33%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Sunshine;80;47;SSE;4;41%;0%;4
Merced;Sunshine;83;44;NW;4;37%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Sunshine;83;44;NW;4;37%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;81;56;ENE;7;54%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunny and nice;82;47;NNW;5;39%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunshine and nice;73;50;NE;4;56%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny and nice;81;46;NW;6;16%;1%;5
Montague;Partly sunny;73;40;S;3;38%;15%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;69;50;WSW;5;55%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;69;40;SSE;1;38%;9%;4
Napa County;Sunny and nice;75;38;W;6;57%;1%;4
Needles;Sunny and very warm;94;64;NW;6;20%;1%;5
North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;S;8;69%;0%;4
Oakland;Brilliant sunshine;69;50;SW;6;53%;1%;4
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;77;49;N;7;62%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and warmer;87;60;N;6;37%;1%;5
Oroville;Partly sunny;81;51;E;4;31%;1%;4
Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;NNE;7;55%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny and warm;95;68;WNW;5;18%;0%;5
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;84;48;W;6;19%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Sunshine;87;39;N;4;34%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;73;51;NNE;7;60%;0%;4
Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;85;48;ESE;5;26%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunny and warmer;86;49;ENE;6;46%;1%;5
Redding;Partly sunny, nice;80;46;NNE;3;29%;4%;4
Riverside;Sunny and warmer;90;57;SW;5;41%;0%;5
Riverside March;Sunny and warmer;88;50;ESE;5;41%;1%;5
Sacramento;Sunshine, pleasant;81;46;SSW;4;39%;1%;4
Sacramento International;Sunny and pleasant;81;45;SSE;3;45%;0%;4
Salinas;Sunshine and nice;73;46;ESE;8;53%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny and warmer;89;56;ENE;5;36%;0%;5
San Carlos;Cool with sunshine;73;48;W;5;50%;1%;4
San Diego;Mostly sunny;75;59;NNW;7;65%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;E;6;61%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;NE;6;58%;0%;4
San Francisco;Sunny and cool;65;51;WSW;7;58%;1%;4
San Jose;Nice with sunshine;77;49;NW;5;53%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and nice;81;45;NE;7;41%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;71;56;NW;11;68%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;76;60;NW;15;15%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;82;59;S;5;54%;1%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;NNE;6;57%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;46;WNW;6;52%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;75;58;ENE;5;62%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Cool with sunshine;75;41;WSW;4;49%;2%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny;88;46;NNE;6;52%;2%;5
Santee;Brilliant sunshine;85;55;NE;6;44%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;67;37;SW;6;25%;0%;4
Stockton;Plenty of sun;83;46;WNW;4;37%;0%;4
Thermal;Sunny and warm;94;56;NW;5;24%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;69;30;S;4;34%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;89;58;W;5;19%;1%;5
Ukiah;Partly sunny;81;40;N;2;39%;6%;4
Vacaville;Sunshine and nice;82;41;WSW;3;41%;1%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny and warmer;86;60;ENE;5;36%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;68;48;NW;7;69%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and pleasant;82;45;S;6;30%;1%;5
Visalia;Sunny;83;46;NNW;4;38%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunshine;73;45;ESE;5;50%;0%;4
