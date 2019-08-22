CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;92;49;SW;5;26%;0%;8
Arcata;Partly sunny;68;53;SSW;5;70%;2%;7
Auburn;Sunny and warm;94;67;SSE;5;34%;0%;8
Avalon;Some sun;71;59;SSE;6;79%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;NE;6;26%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;98;67;SE;6;42%;0%;8
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;78;42;SSW;6;47%;1%;10
Bishop;Sunny and hot;99;59;SE;7;21%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;ENE;5;41%;0%;9
Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;80;SSW;10;25%;0%;9
Burbank;Some sun;85;63;SSE;6;59%;0%;8
Camarillo;Some sun;78;62;ESE;8;65%;1%;6
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;61;SE;8;74%;0%;8
Campo;Mostly sunny;93;54;N;9;25%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;62;SSE;8;68%;0%;9
Chico;Sunny and hot;100;69;SE;5;32%;0%;8
China Lake;Mostly sunny;103;70;SW;6;20%;0%;9
Chino;Mostly sunny;89;61;WSW;6;48%;0%;9
Concord;Mostly sunny;89;61;WSW;10;46%;0%;8
Corona;Sunny;92;60;W;6;47%;0%;9
Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;8;78%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;103;69;W;9;16%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;98;65;WSW;10;18%;0%;9
El Centro;Mostly sunny;106;79;SE;6;30%;0%;10
Eureka;Some sun;65;53;WSW;6;72%;2%;7
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;88;59;WSW;11;53%;0%;8
Fresno;Sunny and hot;101;71;NW;5;38%;0%;9
Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;5;63%;0%;8
Hanford;Sunny and hot;101;66;SSW;5;35%;0%;9
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;77;66;SSE;8;66%;0%;9
Hayward;Mostly sunny;82;59;W;7;59%;1%;8
Imperial;Mostly sunny;106;79;SE;6;30%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Some sun;72;64;S;9;73%;0%;6
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;64;WSW;9;23%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;99;66;WSW;8;38%;0%;9
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;97;64;SSE;5;39%;0%;8
Livermore;Warm with sunshine;92;59;WSW;7;48%;0%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny;74;58;E;7;78%;2%;8
Long Beach;Some sun;79;66;SSE;8;62%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;64;S;6;58%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Some sun;82;63;S;6;57%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun;82;63;S;6;57%;0%;8
Madera;Sunny and hot;101;66;NW;5;35%;0%;9
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;WNW;5;29%;0%;8
Marysville;Warm with sunshine;99;64;SSE;5;38%;0%;8
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;98;62;SSE;7;38%;0%;8
Merced;Sunny and hot;99;66;WNW;5;43%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;99;66;WNW;5;43%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;7;61%;0%;6
Modesto;Sunny and hot;98;66;NNW;6;40%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;85;61;ENE;8;59%;1%;8
Mojave;Mostly sunny;95;65;W;9;19%;0%;9
Montague;Mostly sunny;96;55;N;4;31%;1%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;73;59;ENE;8;68%;2%;8
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warmer;92;53;NNW;1;32%;0%;8
Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;55;SW;11;66%;0%;8
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;109;81;S;8;19%;0%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;74;65;SSE;10;70%;0%;6
Oakland;Sunshine and nice;76;59;W;7;66%;1%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;62;SSE;8;68%;0%;9
Ontario;Mostly sunny;89;61;WSW;6;48%;0%;9
Oroville;Hot with sunshine;99;68;SE;5;37%;0%;8
Oxnard;Partly sunny;74;63;SE;9;73%;1%;5
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;107;76;N;5;20%;0%;9
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;96;66;WSW;10;20%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Sunny and cooler;82;57;SSW;11;61%;1%;9
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;60;SE;10;75%;1%;5
Porterville;Sunny and hot;100;67;S;6;30%;0%;9
Ramona;Mostly sunny;88;55;NNE;6;48%;0%;10
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;S;6;24%;0%;8
Riverside;Mostly sunny;92;61;WSW;6;48%;0%;9
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;58;SSE;6;46%;0%;10
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;60;S;6;44%;0%;8
Sacramento International;Sunlit and hot;97;63;SSE;7;44%;0%;8
Salinas;Partly sunny;73;59;NE;9;73%;1%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;93;60;SSW;6;44%;0%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;81;58;WSW;6;60%;1%;8
San Diego;Partly sunny;75;64;SSW;7;61%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;75;61;WSW;6;71%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;76;63;SSE;7;68%;0%;10
San Francisco;Some sun;73;59;WSW;8;67%;1%;8
San Jose;Lots of sun, warm;87;62;SE;9;56%;1%;8
San Luis Obispo;Some sun;76;60;NNW;6;71%;1%;8
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, cool;71;61;NW;4;73%;1%;6
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;66;SW;14;30%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;81;63;SSW;6;56%;0%;6
Santa Barbara;Some sun;73;59;ESE;6;69%;1%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;78;60;WNW;6;72%;1%;8
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;76;64;N;7;76%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;84;55;WSW;6;57%;0%;8
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;89;58;SSE;6;73%;1%;8
Santee;Partly sunny;85;62;WNW;6;42%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;80;49;WSW;6;41%;0%;9
Stockton;Sunny and hot;97;62;NNW;5;43%;0%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;107;78;SE;7;24%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;86;46;N;5;43%;0%;9
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;102;72;SW;7;17%;0%;10
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;99;60;SSE;5;40%;0%;8
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;62;WSW;8;42%;0%;8
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;84;62;SSE;6;58%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;70;58;N;5;83%;2%;8
Victorville;Mostly sunny;93;59;SSW;9;31%;0%;10
Visalia;Sunny and hot;98;66;SSE;6;48%;0%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;57;SSW;6;70%;1%;8
