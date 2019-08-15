CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunlit and beautiful;89;46;N;6;29%;0%;9

Arcata;Partly sunny;72;53;N;7;65%;0%;7

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;SE;5;21%;1%;9

Avalon;Partly sunny;78;59;SW;5;48%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Very hot;108;71;NE;6;14%;2%;10

Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;103;65;SE;5;30%;0%;9

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;81;47;WSW;8;25%;3%;11

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;101;57;NW;6;13%;0%;10

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;83;67;ENE;6;31%;0%;9

Blythe;Sunny and hot;113;78;S;11;16%;0%;10

Burbank;Sunny;90;61;SSE;6;37%;0%;10

Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;59;S;6;67%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;59;SE;7;74%;0%;9

Campo;Mostly sunny;97;50;NNW;10;15%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;60;SSE;7;68%;0%;9

Chico;Sizzling sunshine;104;69;E;4;26%;0%;8

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;109;68;SW;7;11%;0%;10

Chino;Sunny and warm;94;59;WSW;7;29%;1%;10

Concord;Sunny;98;62;SSW;8;36%;0%;9

Corona;Sunny and seasonable;97;58;SW;7;29%;0%;10

Crescent City;Some sun;66;55;NNW;19;76%;3%;7

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, breezy, hot;109;72;SW;16;11%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;104;64;SW;16;12%;0%;10

El Centro;Sunny and hot;113;75;W;8;17%;0%;10

Eureka;Partly sunny;70;54;N;9;67%;0%;7

Fairfield;Sunny;96;59;WSW;8;38%;0%;9

Fresno;Sunny and hot;107;71;NNW;5;24%;0%;9

Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;5;58%;0%;9

Hanford;Blazing sunshine;107;62;SSE;4;24%;1%;9

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;77;64;S;6;67%;0%;9

Hayward;Partly sunny;86;60;WSW;7;50%;0%;8

Imperial;Sunny and hot;113;75;W;8;17%;0%;10

Imperial Beach;Some sun;72;60;SSW;7;73%;0%;9

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;101;67;SW;15;11%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;107;60;SW;6;22%;0%;9

Lincoln;Plenty of sun;103;63;SE;4;29%;0%;9

Livermore;Mostly sunny;100;59;WSW;6;32%;0%;9

Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;56;N;7;75%;0%;9

Long Beach;Partly sunny;80;66;S;6;62%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;64;SSW;6;61%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;86;63;S;6;52%;1%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;86;63;S;6;52%;1%;9

Madera;Blazing sunshine;106;64;NNW;5;22%;1%;9

Mammoth;Sunny;88;51;NW;7;29%;0%;9

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;103;62;SSE;4;29%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;104;61;S;6;29%;0%;9

Merced;Sizzling sunshine;105;63;W;5;29%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Sizzling sunshine;105;63;W;5;29%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Some sun;85;62;S;6;54%;0%;9

Modesto;Blazing sunshine;104;64;NNW;6;26%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;88;61;E;8;53%;0%;9

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;102;67;W;11;10%;0%;10

Montague;Sunny and nice;91;51;N;6;31%;0%;8

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;8;66%;0%;9

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;87;51;NNW;5;36%;0%;9

Napa County;Brilliant sunshine;85;56;SSW;9;58%;0%;9

Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;115;82;SSW;8;8%;0%;10

North Island;Partly sunny;75;64;SSW;7;72%;0%;9

Oakland;Some sun;78;60;SW;7;61%;0%;8

Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;60;SSE;7;68%;0%;9

Ontario;Sunny and warm;94;59;WSW;7;29%;1%;10

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;103;67;ESE;4;29%;0%;8

Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;59;SSW;8;78%;0%;9

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;113;76;WNW;7;9%;0%;10

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;101;66;SW;15;13%;0%;10

Paso Robles;Sunny and not as hot;94;51;SSW;9;34%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;58;SW;7;80%;0%;9

Porterville;Sunny and hot;106;66;SSE;6;21%;2%;9

Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;95;52;ESE;6;30%;2%;10

Redding;Plenty of sunshine;105;72;N;7;21%;0%;8

Riverside;Sunny and warm;98;60;WSW;7;28%;0%;10

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;99;56;SSE;6;24%;2%;10

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;101;60;S;4;34%;0%;9

Sacramento International;Sunshine and hot;102;62;SSE;5;36%;0%;9

Salinas;Partly sunny;76;56;NE;9;67%;0%;8

San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;99;60;SSW;6;24%;2%;10

San Carlos;Partly sunny;84;58;SW;7;51%;0%;8

San Diego;Partly sunny;77;63;SW;6;63%;0%;9

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;57;SW;6;68%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;61;S;6;64%;0%;9

San Francisco;Partly sunny;74;59;SW;9;59%;0%;8

San Jose;Mostly sunny;92;61;SE;7;48%;0%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;79;53;SSE;6;62%;0%;9

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;58;WNW;7;76%;1%;9

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;SSW;12;17%;0%;10

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;6;52%;1%;9

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;56;SE;6;72%;1%;9

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;77;55;SW;6;71%;0%;9

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;6;80%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;90;54;S;5;47%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;95;54;SE;6;63%;1%;9

Santee;Some sun;91;60;SW;6;31%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;82;45;WSW;7;29%;0%;10

Stockton;Blazing sunshine;104;63;NW;5;30%;0%;9

Thermal;Mostly sunny;114;77;NW;6;10%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunlit and pleasant;86;40;SW;6;33%;0%;9

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;108;76;WSW;8;7%;0%;10

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;104;58;WNW;5;33%;0%;9

Vacaville;Blazing sunshine;104;59;SW;5;33%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Sunshine;89;60;SSE;6;41%;1%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;68;53;SW;4;82%;0%;9

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;98;61;SSW;10;17%;0%;10

Visalia;Blazing sunshine;104;63;S;5;34%;2%;9

Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;55;S;6;65%;0%;8

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather