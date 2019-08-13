CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;92;51;N;5;27%;3%;9
Arcata;Partly sunny;72;56;SSE;6;70%;0%;8
Auburn;Sunny and hot;99;69;E;5;21%;0%;9
Avalon;Partly sunny;83;66;WNW;5;30%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;105;72;E;6;20%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;103;68;SE;4;27%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;82;48;W;6;24%;0%;11
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;99;59;WNW;5;15%;0%;10
Blue Canyon;Sunny and beautiful;83;69;ENE;5;28%;0%;9
Blythe;Sunny and hot;114;80;SSW;6;15%;0%;10
Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;ESE;5;27%;1%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;NW;6;59%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;NW;8;67%;0%;9
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;101;58;WNW;10;16%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Some sun;81;62;WNW;8;62%;0%;9
Chico;Hot with sunshine;104;69;ENE;4;25%;0%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sun;107;69;WSW;5;11%;0%;10
Chino;Sunny and hot;100;64;WSW;6;23%;1%;10
Concord;Sunny and hot;103;65;SSW;6;33%;0%;9
Corona;Plenty of sun;103;62;SSW;7;23%;0%;10
Crescent City;Partly sunny;68;57;NNW;11;79%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;108;76;WSW;9;11%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Sunshine;104;66;SW;5;12%;0%;10
El Centro;Sunny and hot;114;79;W;5;14%;0%;10
Eureka;Partly sunny;69;56;N;7;73%;0%;8
Fairfield;Sunshine;102;61;W;7;32%;0%;9
Fresno;Sunny and hot;105;72;NW;5;26%;0%;9
Fullerton;Partly sunny;92;65;SW;4;43%;0%;9
Hanford;Sunny and hot;104;65;NW;4;28%;0%;9
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;80;64;SSW;7;61%;0%;10
Hayward;Sunny and very warm;90;58;SW;6;46%;1%;9
Imperial;Sunny and hot;114;79;W;5;14%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;62;NW;9;67%;0%;9
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;103;70;SW;7;11%;1%;10
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;104;66;NW;7;25%;0%;9
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;102;64;ESE;4;28%;0%;9
Livermore;Hot with sunshine;103;63;SW;6;27%;0%;9
Lompoc;Some sun;73;54;N;7;74%;0%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny;88;64;WSW;6;49%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;88;63;SW;6;48%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;S;5;43%;1%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;S;5;43%;1%;10
Madera;Sunny and hot;105;65;NW;5;26%;0%;9
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;90;57;NW;5;29%;3%;9
Marysville;Sunny and warm;103;64;ESE;3;28%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;104;65;SSE;4;26%;0%;9
Merced;Blazing sunshine;103;66;NW;6;30%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Blazing sunshine;103;66;NW;6;30%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Some sun;91;63;NNW;7;44%;0%;9
Modesto;Sunny and hot;103;69;NNW;8;28%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Abundant sunshine;92;65;NNW;7;46%;0%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sun;101;69;WNW;7;11%;0%;10
Montague;Mostly sunny;95;57;N;5;30%;0%;8
Monterey Rabr;Some sun;73;56;NNW;6;65%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;91;56;NNW;2;36%;0%;9
Napa County;Sunny;93;56;SW;8;51%;0%;9
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;116;87;W;5;11%;0%;10
North Island;Partly sunny;79;66;NW;9;67%;0%;9
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;SW;7;55%;1%;9
Oceanside;Some sun;81;62;WNW;8;62%;0%;9
Ontario;Sunny and hot;100;64;WSW;6;23%;1%;10
Oroville;Sunny and hot;103;68;ENE;4;28%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;59;NW;8;69%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;116;84;WNW;6;11%;0%;10
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;103;70;SW;8;10%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Sunshine and hot;102;56;S;6;31%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;73;56;NNW;6;75%;0%;9
Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;69;SE;6;24%;1%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;100;58;ENE;7;24%;0%;10
Redding;Sunny and hot;106;72;N;5;25%;0%;8
Riverside;Sunny and hot;103;66;WSW;7;25%;0%;10
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;103;59;NNE;6;21%;0%;10
Sacramento;Sunshine and hot;102;63;SSW;4;32%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Sunshine and hot;102;63;S;3;33%;0%;9
Salinas;Partly sunny;80;57;ENE;8;58%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;103;65;S;6;21%;0%;10
San Carlos;Partly sunny;89;57;SW;7;49%;0%;8
San Diego;Partly sunny;81;65;NW;7;59%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;82;61;WNW;6;56%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;86;64;NW;7;52%;0%;9
San Francisco;Partly sunny;76;58;SW;8;60%;0%;8
San Jose;Sunshine;96;65;S;8;42%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Some sun;82;53;SSW;6;56%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;59;WNW;11;69%;1%;9
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;93;71;WNW;13;14%;1%;11
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;90;63;SSW;6;45%;1%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;58;N;6;64%;1%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;78;55;NW;6;67%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;77;63;SE;6;70%;1%;10
Santa Rosa;Sunny and very warm;94;56;SW;5;41%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;98;54;NNE;6;57%;1%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;97;64;NNW;6;28%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;83;48;WSW;6;30%;0%;10
Stockton;Brilliant sunshine;105;66;W;6;28%;0%;9
Thermal;Sunny and hot;116;84;WNW;5;11%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;87;41;NNW;5;33%;1%;10
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;108;80;W;6;11%;0%;10
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;105;61;WNW;4;31%;0%;9
Vacaville;Sunshine and hot;107;65;WSW;3;29%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;SE;5;30%;1%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;68;53;NNW;5;82%;0%;9
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;100;63;S;6;17%;1%;10
Visalia;Sunny and hot;102;66;NW;5;39%;0%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;78;54;SSE;5;55%;0%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather