CA Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;81;42;WSW;7;27%;12%;9

Arcata;Partly sunny;67;57;ENE;6;74%;74%;5

Auburn;Mostly sunny;83;61;S;6;36%;10%;9

Avalon;Partly sunny;71;57;W;5;74%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;93;66;NW;6;28%;1%;10

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSE;10;44%;16%;9

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;74;41;SW;7;42%;2%;12

Bishop;Plenty of sun;94;50;NW;8;20%;0%;10

Blue Canyon;Sunshine and cool;67;51;SE;8;40%;10%;10

Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;81;SSW;10;25%;2%;11

Burbank;Plenty of sun;86;62;SSE;6;50%;0%;10

Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;60;ESE;7;66%;1%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;61;SSE;8;77%;0%;9

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;91;52;NNW;10;26%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Some sun;76;62;S;7;69%;0%;9

Chico;Mostly sunny;87;62;SE;7;37%;31%;9

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;99;65;WSW;10;16%;0%;10

Chino;Sunny;90;60;SW;7;44%;1%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;65;SW;14;46%;14%;9

Corona;Sunny;92;59;SW;7;43%;0%;11

Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;64;55;NNE;4;85%;40%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;102;69;WSW;13;15%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;SW;15;16%;0%;11

El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;76;WNW;8;18%;0%;11

Eureka;Some sun;66;57;ENE;6;74%;70%;5

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;62;WSW;14;49%;14%;9

Fresno;Sunny;92;66;NW;9;34%;1%;10

Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;82;63;SSE;5;59%;0%;9

Hanford;Sunshine;91;62;NW;6;34%;1%;10

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;S;7;66%;0%;9

Hayward;Clouds to sun;76;65;W;9;60%;28%;9

Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;76;WNW;8;18%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;60;W;8;75%;0%;10

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;WSW;13;19%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;92;61;NW;9;35%;1%;10

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;87;62;S;7;42%;16%;9

Livermore;Fog to sun;83;62;WSW;10;50%;12%;9

Lompoc;Some sun;68;57;NNW;11;76%;1%;9

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;66;SSW;7;59%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;79;64;SSW;6;60%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;82;62;S;6;57%;1%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;82;62;S;6;57%;1%;10

Madera;Mostly sunny;90;61;NW;7;37%;2%;10

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;80;49;SW;8;30%;31%;9

Marysville;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSE;7;41%;19%;9

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;87;61;SSW;10;40%;13%;9

Merced;Mostly sunny;88;62;NW;7;43%;2%;10

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;88;62;NW;7;43%;2%;10

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;63;WSW;7;59%;0%;10

Modesto;Mostly sunny;87;64;NNW;10;40%;4%;9

Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;79;66;WNW;9;58%;15%;9

Mojave;Sunny;92;62;WNW;11;17%;0%;11

Montague;Not as warm;84;55;WNW;7;35%;55%;9

Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;72;61;SW;7;66%;27%;9

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;76;48;N;1;43%;65%;9

Napa County;Fog, then some sun;77;63;W;13;59%;28%;8

Needles;Sunny and hot;109;84;SW;10;21%;6%;10

North Island;Some sun;74;63;W;8;72%;0%;10

Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;73;66;WSW;10;65%;56%;9

Oceanside;Some sun;76;62;S;7;69%;0%;9

Ontario;Sunny;90;60;SW;7;44%;1%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSE;6;39%;24%;9

Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;59;NNW;9;74%;1%;9

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;107;74;WNW;8;16%;0%;10

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;SW;14;17%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;WNW;9;44%;1%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;58;NNW;7;78%;1%;9

Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;91;59;NNW;6;32%;2%;10

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;SE;7;51%;2%;11

Redding;Mostly sunny, nice;87;61;WNW;8;37%;57%;9

Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;WSW;7;43%;0%;11

Riverside March;Plenty of sun;93;56;S;7;38%;2%;11

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSW;7;48%;11%;9

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;87;63;S;9;46%;14%;9

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;WSW;10;66%;9%;9

San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;93;59;SSW;7;39%;0%;11

San Carlos;Clouds breaking;77;65;W;9;59%;17%;9

San Diego;Partly sunny;75;64;SW;7;67%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;75;57;W;6;74%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;WSW;7;67%;0%;10

San Francisco;Clearing;68;62;WSW;11;70%;56%;9

San Jose;Clouds, then sun;80;64;NW;9;61%;13%;9

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;NNW;11;57%;1%;10

San Nicolas Island;Some sun;68;59;NW;16;74%;2%;9

Sandberg;Sunny;82;58;W;11;27%;1%;11

Santa Ana;Clearing;81;64;S;6;56%;0%;9

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;N;6;68%;2%;9

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;73;57;NW;10;72%;1%;9

Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;73;62;E;7;78%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Fog, then some sun;77;60;W;7;60%;44%;8

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;88;53;NNW;7;71%;1%;10

Santee;Mostly sunny;86;61;SW;7;42%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;71;42;SW;8;34%;1%;10

Stockton;Mostly sunny;87;63;WNW;8;43%;7%;9

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;76;WNW;7;16%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and cool;74;38;SSW;9;39%;3%;10

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;102;71;WSW;8;16%;0%;11

Ukiah;Partly sunny;85;59;W;5;43%;63%;9

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;88;63;WSW;10;41%;14%;9

Van Nuys;Abundant sunshine;84;62;SSE;6;51%;1%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;55;N;10;83%;1%;9

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;SSW;10;30%;0%;11

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;NW;8;47%;1%;10

Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;72;60;SSW;6;67%;27%;9

