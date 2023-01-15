CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Martin Luther King Jr Day.

CAZ101-151130-

Coastal Del Norte-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 40 50 / 60 50 40

Klamath 52 38 51 / 80 50 30

CAZ102-151130-

Del Norte Interior-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Chance of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 37 49 / 90 50 40

CAZ103-151130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 55. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 40 51 / 80 40 40

Arcata 52 40 51 / 80 40 30

Eureka 52 41 51 / 70 40 30

Fortuna 51 41 50 / 80 40 30

CAZ104-151130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 53. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 52. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 47 39 47 / 60 40 30

CAZ105-151130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 37 49 / 90 40 30

Hoopa 46 37 47 / 90 40 40

Willow Creek 47 36 48 / 80 30 30

CAZ106-151130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Chance

of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 38 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 48 38 49 / 60 40 30

CAZ107-151130-

Northern Trinity-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 3500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers through the day. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 31 44 / 60 30 20

Weaverville 43 31 44 / 60 30 20

CAZ108-151130-

Southern Trinity-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Chance of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 29 44 / 50 30 20

Ruth 41 28 42 / 70 30 30

CAZ109-151130-

Mendocino Coast-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. East

wind around 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 43 51 / 60 40 30

Point Arena 52 44 51 / 50 60 40

CAZ110-151130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the night.

Chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

likely. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 48 37 48 / 70 40 30

Laytonville 44 34 44 / 70 40 30

Willits 46 35 46 / 60 40 30

CAZ111-151130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Chance of snow

showers through the day. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 3500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 45 34 45 / 60 40 30

CAZ112-151130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 46 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 50 39 49 / 60 50 30

CAZ113-151130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 50 39 50 / 60 50 30

CAZ114-151130-

Northern Lake-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 34 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 39 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 45 30 46 / 50 50 30

CAZ115-151130-

Southern Lake-

225 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 46 36 46 / 50 50 30

Middletown 51 36 51 / 40 60 40

Clearlake 49 36 49 / 40 60 30

