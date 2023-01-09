CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

233 FPUS56 KEKA 091146

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-100300-

Coastal Del Norte-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Rain

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 43 53 / 90 30 90

Klamath 57 40 55 / 90 30 90

CAZ102-100300-

Del Norte Interior-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of

2 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 56. In the valleys, southwest wind up

to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Breezy. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 54. South wind

around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 39 53 / 100 20 90

CAZ103-100300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain showers likely overnight. Windy. Lows 39 to 49.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph overnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

50 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 44 56 / 90 50 100

Arcata 57 44 55 / 90 60 100

Eureka 58 44 54 / 80 60 100

Fortuna 56 45 53 / 80 70 100

CAZ104-100300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. In the valleys, southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Rain showers overnight. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind

25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 48 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 53 42 50 / 80 80 100

CAZ105-100300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Rain

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 56. In the valleys, southwest wind up

to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Windy.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 38 to 53. Southeast

wind around 20 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Highs 40 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 41 51 / 100 30 100

Hoopa 52 42 49 / 100 40 100

Willow Creek 53 41 50 / 100 50 100

CAZ106-100300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 43 to 57. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Windy. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 33 to

43. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 53. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Highs 41 to 55. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 44 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 40 50 / 90 80 100

CAZ107-100300-

Northern Trinity-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely

overnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to

11 inches. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 50.

Southeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 36 44 / 100 60 100

Weaverville 47 35 44 / 100 70 100

CAZ108-100300-

Southern Trinity-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 55. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Windy. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 49. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 33 44 / 100 70 100

Ruth 48 31 43 / 100 70 100

CAZ109-100300-

Mendocino Coast-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers overnight. Windy. Lows

39 to 49. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 49 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 49 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 46 54 / 80 90 100

Point Arena 56 47 53 / 70 90 90

CAZ110-100300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 57. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Rain showers overnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

42 to 52. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 40 49 / 90 80 100

Laytonville 51 39 46 / 90 80 100

Willits 52 40 47 / 90 90 100

CAZ111-100300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 54. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Rain showers and snow showers overnight. Windy. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

31 to 41. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Highs 34 to 49. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 51. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 36 46 / 100 80 100

CAZ112-100300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. In the valleys, southwest wind up

to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers overnight. Windy. Lows

39 to 49. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

46 to 56. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

50 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 48 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 43 51 / 90 90 100

CAZ113-100300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers overnight. Windy. Lows

38 to 48. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 43 51 / 90 90 100

CAZ114-100300-

Northern Lake-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 53. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Breezy. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

31 to 41. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 36 to

48. Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 33 46 / 100 90 100

CAZ115-100300-

Southern Lake-

346 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

48 to 58. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the

morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

36 to 46. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 52 39 47 / 90 90 100

Middletown 56 39 52 / 100 90 100

Clearlake 54 39 50 / 100 90 100

