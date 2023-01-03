CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ 746 FPUS56 KEKA 031038 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov\/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ101-040145- Coastal Del Norte- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Rain showers likely overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Crescent City 51 47 55 \/ 80 30 100 Klamath 53 44 57 \/ 70 20 90 $$ CAZ102-040145- Del Norte Interior- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 51. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Rain showers likely overnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. East wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs 42 to 57. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs 41 to 56. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 36 to 46. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 36 to 46. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gasquet 50 43 54 \/ 80 30 90 $$ CAZ103-040145- Northern Humboldt Coast- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 40 to 50. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 53 44 57 \/ 70 20 100 Arcata 53 45 55 \/ 70 20 100 Eureka 53 46 56 \/ 70 20 100 Fortuna 51 46 55 \/ 70 20 100 $$ CAZ104-040145- Southwestern Humboldt- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 70 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 70 mph. .THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 65 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 48 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 48 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Honeydew 47 45 52 \/ 70 30 100 $$ CAZ105-040145- Northern Humboldt Interior- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 52. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Rain showers overnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 40. Snow level 4500 feet. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 55. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 56. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 36 to 46. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 36 to 46. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Orleans 49 42 52 \/ 60 30 90 Hoopa 46 42 49 \/ 60 20 100 Willow Creek 47 41 50 \/ 60 20 100 $$ CAZ106-040145- Southern Humboldt Interior- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 51. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Rain showers overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 55. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 42 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 36 to 46. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Garberville 48 45 52 \/ 60 20 100 $$ CAZ107-040145- Northern Trinity- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 37. East wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Very windy. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Highs 35 to 50. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 36 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 30 to 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 30 to 40. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 40 35 45 \/ 60 30 100 Weaverville 40 35 42 \/ 50 30 100 $$ CAZ108-040145- Southern Trinity- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Rain showers and snow showers overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. East wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Highs 38 to 52. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 31 to 41. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hayfork 42 34 44 \/ 50 20 100 Ruth 44 34 45 \/ 50 20 100 $$ CAZ109-040145- Mendocino Coast- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 53 48 57 \/ 60 30 100 Point Arena 53 49 56 \/ 50 40 100 $$ CAZ110-040145- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening. Rain showers overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 36 to 46. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 37 to 47. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Leggett 49 43 52 \/ 60 20 100 Laytonville 45 40 49 \/ 50 30 100 Willits 46 42 50 \/ 50 30 100 $$ CAZ111-040145- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Rain showers and snow showers overnight. Patchy frost overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. East wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations of 7 to 8 inches. Highs 39 to 52. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 51. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 35 to 45. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Covelo 45 39 48 \/ 50 30 100 $$ CAZ112-040145- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 45 to 55. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 42 to 52. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Boonville 49 45 54 \/ 40 30 100 $$ CAZ113-040145- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 42 to 52. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 40 to 50. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Ukiah 50 45 55 \/ 40 20 100 $$ CAZ114-040145- Northern Lake- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 48. .TONIGHT...Patchy frost through the night. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of snow showers through the night. Rain showers overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. East wind around 20 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the day. Windy. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 40 to 52. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 39 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 39 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 51. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 45 37 50 \/ 40 20 100 $$ CAZ115-040145- Southern Lake- 238 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 41 to 51. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 47 to 57. East wind 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. South wind around 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 38 to 48. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. 