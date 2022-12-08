CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

482 FPUS56 KEKA 081138

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-090245-

Coastal Del Norte-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 45 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 40 49 / 100 80 100

Klamath 51 34 50 / 100 80 90

$$

CAZ102-090245-

Del Norte Interior-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 50. South wind

around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 34 to 48. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 34 46 / 100 80 90

$$

CAZ103-090245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 54.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 39 50 / 100 80 90

Arcata 50 37 49 / 100 70 90

Eureka 51 38 50 / 100 70 90

Fortuna 48 37 49 / 100 70 90

$$

CAZ104-090245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

52. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the valleys and south 10 to 20 mph

at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

43 to 53. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 46 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 33 46 / 100 60 90

$$

CAZ105-090245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Precipitation may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 34 to 49. South wind

around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to

48. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to

42. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 36 to 50. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 46 33 45 / 100 80 80

Hoopa 44 33 43 / 100 80 90

Willow Creek 44 31 44 / 100 90 90

$$

CAZ106-090245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs

35 to 49. South wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to

48. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising

to 5000 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

39 to 52. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 51. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 47 31 46 / 100 70 80

$$

CAZ107-090245-

Northern Trinity-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 31 to 46.

South wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 2000 feet falling to

1000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 30 to 45. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 31 to 46. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 45. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 40 25 40 / 100 90 70

Weaverville 40 24 40 / 100 90 70

$$

CAZ108-090245-

Southern Trinity-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

32 to 47. South wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 32 to 45. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs 34 to 48. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 45. Lows

18 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 41 22 41 / 100 90 70

Ruth 41 21 39 / 100 90 70

$$

CAZ109-090245-

Mendocino Coast-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 38 52 / 100 70 70

Point Arena 52 42 52 / 100 70 40

$$

CAZ110-090245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. South wind around 20 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49. At higher elevation,

south wind up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. South wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 50. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 46 30 46 / 100 70 80

Laytonville 43 29 43 / 100 80 70

Willits 45 29 45 / 100 80 50

$$

CAZ111-090245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Highs

32 to 47. South wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 38. South

wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs 36 to 49. Southwest wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 43 26 42 / 100 90 60

$$

CAZ112-090245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. South wind around 20 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 49 33 49 / 100 80 40

$$

CAZ113-090245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. South wind around

20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. South wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 53. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 49 35 49 / 100 80 40

$$

CAZ114-090245-

Northern Lake-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 33 to 46. South wind

around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to

38. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 49.

Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 45 22 44 / 100 90 40

$$

CAZ115-090245-

Southern Lake-

338 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. South wind around

20 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to

37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 52. Lows

25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 40 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 45 29 45 / 100 90 30

Middletown 49 29 49 / 90 90 20

Clearlake 46 31 47 / 90 90 20

$$

