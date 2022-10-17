CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-180200-

Coastal Del Norte-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 52 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 62 49 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-180200-

Del Norte Interior-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 74 to

89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 74 49 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-180200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

73. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 50 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 63 50 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 52 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 51 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-180200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

73. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 49 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-180200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 81 52 88 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 78 48 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 80 48 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-180200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 73 47 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-180200-

Northern Trinity-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 78 53 82 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 77 48 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-180200-

Southern Trinity-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 77 42 83 / 0 0 0

Ruth 72 44 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-180200-

Mendocino Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

75. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 49 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 52 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-180200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 46 78 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 71 47 81 / 0 0 0

Willits 70 46 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-180200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 75 46 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-180200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 49 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-180200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 75 51 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-180200-

Northern Lake-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 78 41 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-180200-

Southern Lake-

400 AM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 91. Lows

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 72 50 81 / 0 0 0

Middletown 75 49 84 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 73 51 82 / 0 0 0

