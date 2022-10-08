CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Coastal Del Norte-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs 62 to 76. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 77. North

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 53 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 50 72 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 85 50 86 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 76. North

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 51 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 51 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 53 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 49 71 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 85 46 81 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense valley fog overnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows 51 to

61.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 96 52 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 92 49 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 94 49 92 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense valley fog overnight. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 92 45 87 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 88 50 87 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 92 49 91 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 91 44 91 / 0 0 0

Ruth 86 52 85 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 50 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 51 59 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 45 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Willits 89 44 84 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 45 90 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 90 53 84 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 48 91 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 93 43 92 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 89 51 88 / 0 0 0

Middletown 93 47 89 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 92 51 91 / 0 0 0

