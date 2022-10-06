CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

250 FPUS56 KEKA 060943

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-070045-

Coastal Del Norte-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

77. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 79. North wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 54 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-070045-

Del Norte Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-070045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

77. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. North wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 79. North wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 51 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 53 69 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 54 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-070045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 71 to 86. East wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-070045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 95 58 96 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 91 54 92 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 93 53 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-070045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 49 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-070045-

Northern Trinity-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 86 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 91 53 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-070045-

Southern Trinity-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 91 46 92 / 0 0 0

Ruth 85 51 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-070045-

Mendocino Coast-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 80. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 51 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 53 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-070045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 81 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 82 49 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 53 87 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 50 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-070045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 50 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-070045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 82. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 54 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-070045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 54 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-070045-

Northern Lake-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 91 46 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-070045-

Southern Lake-

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 79 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 86 54 88 / 0 0 0

Middletown 89 52 91 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 89 55 91 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather