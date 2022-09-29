CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-300015-

Coastal Del Norte-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 54 68 / 10 0 0

Klamath 68 53 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-300015-

Del Norte Interior-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 52 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-300015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 77.

Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 52 69 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 52 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 53 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 53 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-300015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 53 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-300015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 82 49 90 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 79 50 89 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 81 50 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-300015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 51 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-300015-

Northern Trinity-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 82 52 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-300015-

Southern Trinity-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 80 49 87 / 0 0 0

Ruth 75 53 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-300015-

Mendocino Coast-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 78.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 79.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 53 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 54 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-300015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 77 52 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 76 55 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 77 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-300015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 51 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-300015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 75 53 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-300015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 83 54 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-300015-

Northern Lake-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 83 52 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-300015-

Southern Lake-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 77 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 80 55 85 / 0 0 0

Middletown 82 57 85 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 81 58 86 / 0 0 0

