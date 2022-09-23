CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

_____

805 FPUS56 KEKA 231022

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-240130-

Coastal Del Norte-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

76. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 52 66 /

Klamath 73 53 78 /

$$

CAZ102-240130-

Del Norte Interior-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 53 89 /

$$

CAZ103-240130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 82.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 51 67 /

Arcata 67 52 73 /

Eureka 66 53 69 /

Fortuna 68 52 77 /

$$

CAZ104-240130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 55 87 /

$$

CAZ105-240130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 57 95 /

Hoopa 87 53 94 /

Willow Creek 88 52 95 /

$$

CAZ106-240130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 51 91 /

$$

CAZ107-240130-

Northern Trinity-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 55 87 /

Weaverville 88 53 91 /

$$

CAZ108-240130-

Southern Trinity-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 88 47 91 /

Ruth 83 51 86 /

$$

CAZ109-240130-

Mendocino Coast-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. North

wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 53 71 /

Point Arena 65 55 69 /

$$

CAZ110-240130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 82 52 86 /

Laytonville 83 52 88 /

Willits 83 53 88 /

$$

CAZ111-240130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 88 50 90 /

$$

CAZ112-240130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 77 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 85. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 55 90 /

$$

CAZ113-240130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 57 95 /

$$

CAZ114-240130-

Northern Lake-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 90 47 93 /

$$

CAZ115-240130-

Southern Lake-

322 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 92.

Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 84 56 87 /

Middletown 88 55 90 /

Clearlake 87 56 89 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather