Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-140030-

Coastal Del Norte-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 65 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 54 62 / 0 20 20

Klamath 73 54 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-140030-

Del Norte Interior-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-140030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Lows

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 62 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 53 62 / 0 20 20

Arcata 65 54 65 / 0 20 20

Eureka 62 54 63 / 0 20 20

Fortuna 66 54 65 / 0 20 20

CAZ104-140030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 48 to

58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 53 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-140030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 57 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 89 53 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 53 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-140030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 52 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-140030-

Northern Trinity-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 89 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 56 98 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 98 55 100 / 10 0 0

CAZ108-140030-

Southern Trinity-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 84 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 96 51 98 / 0 0 0

Ruth 86 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-140030-

Mendocino Coast-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. West wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 52 65 / 0 20 20

Point Arena 61 54 62 / 0 20 20

CAZ110-140030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 79 54 80 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 82 53 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 54 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-140030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

89 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 91 55 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-140030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 52 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-140030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to

93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 88 to

103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-140030-

Northern Lake-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 86 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 94 56 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-140030-

Southern Lake-

228 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 89 59 92 / 0 0 0

Middletown 87 57 93 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 91 62 96 / 0 0 0

