CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

876 FPUS56 KEKA 070916

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-080030-

Coastal Del Norte-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. West wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 84. Lows

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 53 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-080030-

Del Norte Interior-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 93. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 71 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-080030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 53 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 53 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 53 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 53 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-080030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 73 52 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-080030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 80 55 84 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 80 52 83 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 80 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-080030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 50 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-080030-

Northern Trinity-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 95 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 52 89 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 86 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-080030-

Southern Trinity-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 84 48 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 75 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-080030-

Mendocino Coast-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 50 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 53 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-080030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 72 50 75 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 73 49 76 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-080030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 81 50 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-080030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 74 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-080030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 82 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-080030-

Northern Lake-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 85 47 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-080030-

Southern Lake-

216 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 82 54 84 / 0 0 0

Middletown 85 53 88 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 85 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

