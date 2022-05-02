CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-030130-

Coastal Del Norte-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 43 58 / 50 20 0

Klamath 57 39 67 / 60 10 0

CAZ102-030130-

Del Norte Interior-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

3 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 40 69 / 60 20 0

CAZ103-030130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49. North

wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 40 58 / 50 10 0

Arcata 56 40 63 / 50 10 0

Eureka 56 42 60 / 50 10 0

Fortuna 55 42 61 / 50 10 0

CAZ104-030130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 45 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 70. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 68. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 40 63 / 30 10 0

CAZ105-030130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 39 77 / 60 10 0

Hoopa 58 38 73 / 60 10 0

Willow Creek 58 37 74 / 60 10 0

CAZ106-030130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs 46 to 61. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 75. North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 65. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 38 70 / 30 0 0

CAZ107-030130-

Northern Trinity-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Breezy. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 50 to 65. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 26 to

36. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 55 33 72 / 40 10 0

Weaverville 62 33 80 / 30 0 0

CAZ108-030130-

Southern Trinity-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 42 to 57. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

51 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 29 77 / 30 0 0

Ruth 53 30 72 / 30 0 0

CAZ109-030130-

Mendocino Coast-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 42 61 / 20 0 0

Point Arena 51 48 53 / 10 0 0

CAZ110-030130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 51 to 66. Northwest

wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

56 to 71. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 58 36 71 / 30 0 0

Laytonville 55 35 70 / 20 0 0

Willits 58 35 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ111-030130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

59 to 74. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 58 32 75 / 20 0 0

CAZ112-030130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest

wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

59 to 69. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 59 36 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ113-030130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

66. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

58 to 71. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 64 38 77 / 10 0 0

CAZ114-030130-

Northern Lake-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 71. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 64 33 79 / 10 0 0

CAZ115-030130-

Southern Lake-

326 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

69. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81. North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 64 to 76. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 62 38 75 / 0 0 0

Middletown 68 42 80 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 66 43 78 / 0 0 0

