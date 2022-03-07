CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

_____

963 FPUS56 KEKA 071151

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-080300-

Coastal Del Norte-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 42 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 65 40 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-080300-

Del Norte Interior-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 47 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-080300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 67. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 38 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 39 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 40 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-080300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 68.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 66. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 63 42 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-080300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 39 68 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 66 38 63 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 67 37 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-080300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 65. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 68 38 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-080300-

Northern Trinity-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65. Northwest wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 54 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 31 60 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 69 31 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-080300-

Southern Trinity-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70. East

wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60. Northwest wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 52 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 31 67 / 0 0 0

Ruth 64 32 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-080300-

Mendocino Coast-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 41 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 44 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-080300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 37 66 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 35 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-080300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 57 to

72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 33 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-080300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

58 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

58 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 67 39 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-080300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 64. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

59 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 36 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-080300-

Northern Lake-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 52 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 66 33 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-080300-

Southern Lake-

351 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 70.

Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 68. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 57 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 38 69 / 0 0 0

Middletown 67 39 72 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 65 40 70 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather