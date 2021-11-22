CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021

694 FPUS56 KEKA 221119

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-230230-

Coastal Del Norte-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 57 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 45 55 / 0 80 10

Klamath 60 42 59 / 0 50 10

CAZ102-230230-

Del Norte Interior-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 42 59 / 0 60 10

CAZ103-230230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

39 to 49. Light winds becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 54 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 44 56 / 0 40 10

Arcata 60 44 56 / 0 30 10

Eureka 57 45 56 / 0 30 10

Fortuna 63 45 55 / 0 30 10

CAZ104-230230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 52 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 44 55 / 0 20 0

CAZ105-230230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 43 58 / 0 30 10

Hoopa 68 42 57 / 0 20 10

Willow Creek 68 41 58 / 0 20 10

CAZ106-230230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 41 58 / 0 20 0

CAZ107-230230-

Northern Trinity-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 34 52 / 0 10 10

Weaverville 65 36 57 / 0 10 0

CAZ108-230230-

Southern Trinity-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 64 34 54 / 0 10 0

Ruth 62 34 53 / 0 10 0

CAZ109-230230-

Mendocino Coast-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 47 57 / 0 10 0

Point Arena 58 48 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-230230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 41 59 / 0 10 0

Laytonville 64 39 56 / 0 10 0

Willits 66 39 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-230230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 37 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-230230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-230230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-230230-

Northern Lake-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 67 34 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-230230-

Southern Lake-

319 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 57 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 66 39 59 / 0 0 0

Middletown 68 39 61 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 67 41 59 / 0 0 0

