CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

063 FPUS56 KEKA 181058

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-190200-

Coastal Del Norte-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 58 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 51 56 / 90 90 70

Klamath 64 48 60 / 70 90 70

CAZ102-190200-

Del Norte Interior-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 47 to 62. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 48 59 / 70 90 80

CAZ103-190200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 67. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 57 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 50 57 / 50 90 70

Arcata 62 50 58 / 50 90 70

Eureka 62 51 58 / 50 90 70

Fortuna 61 51 58 / 50 90 60

CAZ104-190200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 63. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to

62. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 48 57 / 40 80 60

CAZ105-190200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 66. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 56 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 64 50 59 / 40 80 70

Hoopa 63 48 58 / 40 90 70

Willow Creek 63 48 58 / 40 90 70

CAZ106-190200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 50 to 64. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 47 57 / 30 80 60

CAZ107-190200-

Northern Trinity-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 39 51 / 20 80 60

Weaverville 58 42 54 / 20 80 40

CAZ108-190200-

Southern Trinity-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 56 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 40 53 / 20 80 40

Ruth 56 40 52 / 20 80 50

CAZ109-190200-

Mendocino Coast-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 58 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 59 / 20 70 40

Point Arena 57 51 57 / 20 80 40

CAZ110-190200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 64. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph at higher elevation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 46 57 / 20 80 50

Laytonville 57 45 54 / 10 80 50

Willits 58 44 55 / 10 70 40

CAZ111-190200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 61 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 60 43 57 / 10 80 40

CAZ112-190200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 61 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 60 47 59 / 10 80 40

CAZ113-190200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 59 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 59 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 63 47 61 / 10 80 40

CAZ114-190200-

Northern Lake-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

38 to 48. Southwest wind around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. North wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 55 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 61 38 58 / 10 80 40

CAZ115-190200-

Southern Lake-

258 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 58 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 68. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 58 44 56 / 10 80 40

Middletown 61 42 59 / 10 70 40

Clearlake 61 43 57 / 10 70 40

