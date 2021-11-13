CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

111 FPUS56 KEKA 131023

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-140130-

Coastal Del Norte-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. South wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 64. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 53 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 52 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-140130-

Del Norte Interior-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-140130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. East

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. South

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 64. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 51 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 52 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 52 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-140130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 75.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 73. North wind up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 68.

South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 65. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-140130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 73 53 71 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-140130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-140130-

Northern Trinity-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 69 45 70 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 74 46 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-140130-

Southern Trinity-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 73 42 72 / 0 0 0

Ruth 72 44 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-140130-

Mendocino Coast-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 72.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. North wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 53 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 54 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-140130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 48 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 72 47 70 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 47 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-140130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 75 45 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-140130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 51 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-140130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 77 46 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-140130-

Northern Lake-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 78 44 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-140130-

Southern Lake-

223 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 75 47 74 / 0 0 0

Middletown 77 46 75 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 76 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

