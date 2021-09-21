CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Southeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 75. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 68 48 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 82 48 71 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 93 52 84 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 84. Southeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

73. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 74 49 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 78 50 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 74 50 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 82 50 69 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 88 56 83 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 95 56 87 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 94 51 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 50 87 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 49 87 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 87 51 84 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 91 52 86 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 91 46 85 / 0 0 0

Ruth 87 48 81 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Southeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 72 50 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 70 52 63 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 89 50 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 91 54 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 91 51 83 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104.

Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 49 88 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 95 54 87 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 98 56 91 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99.

Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 96 47 91 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 91 57 86 / 0 0 0

Middletown 95 54 89 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 94 56 90 / 0 0 0

