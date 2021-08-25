CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

045 FPUS56 KEKA 250904

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-260015-

Coastal Del Norte-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 72. West wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

West wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 48 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-260015-

Del Norte Interior-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 82 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 48 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-260015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs 60 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. North wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 48 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 48 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 50 65 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 50 67 / 10 0 0

CAZ104-260015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 83 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 80 53 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-260015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 87 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 54 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 84 50 88 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 86 49 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-260015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 86 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 47 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-260015-

Northern Trinity-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 83 51 89 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 85 53 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-260015-

Southern Trinity-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Areas of smoke

overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 87 45 89 / 0 0 0

Ruth 82 46 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-260015-

Mendocino Coast-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 50 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 51 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-260015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 91 to

106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 49 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 83 52 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 50 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-260015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 87 51 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-260015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 87 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 82 50 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-260015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 92 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 88 55 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-260015-

Northern Lake-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 92 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 92 49 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-260015-

Southern Lake-

204 AM PDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 90 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 86 57 92 / 0 0 0

Middletown 88 52 96 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 88 57 94 / 0 0 0

