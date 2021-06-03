CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-040245-

Coastal Del Norte-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

74. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 49 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 48 70 / 0 0 0



CAZ102-040245-

Del Norte Interior-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 86 52 84 / 0 0 0



CAZ103-040245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 56 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 49 60 / 0 10 0

Arcata 67 50 65 / 0 10 0

Eureka 63 50 62 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 66 51 64 / 0 10 10



CAZ104-040245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 50 73 / 0 0 0



CAZ105-040245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 59 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 53 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 54 88 / 0 0 0



CAZ106-040245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 49 82 / 0 0 0



CAZ107-040245-

Northern Trinity-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 58 95 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 101 53 98 / 0 0 0



CAZ108-040245-

Southern Trinity-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 96 49 93 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 52 87 / 0 0 0



CAZ109-040245-

Mendocino Coast-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 48 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 50 57 / 0 0 0



CAZ110-040245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 52 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 87 53 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 51 80 / 0 0 0



CAZ111-040245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 53 90 / 0 0 0



CAZ112-040245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 49 79 / 0 0 0



CAZ113-040245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 92 55 88 / 0 0 0



CAZ114-040245-

Northern Lake-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 98 52 96 / 0 0 0



CAZ115-040245-

Southern Lake-

431 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 65. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 91 55 87 / 0 0 0

Middletown 96 54 94 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 95 57 93 / 0 0 0



