CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

009 FPUS56 KEKA 290907

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-300015-

Coastal Del Norte-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 71.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to

78. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 48 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-300015-

Del Norte Interior-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 52 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-300015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 46 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 63 47 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 48 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 48 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-300015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

71 to 86. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-300015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 56 95 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 51 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 88 51 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-300015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 82 47 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-300015-

Northern Trinity-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

99 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 99 to 114.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 89 56 92 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 97 51 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-300015-

Southern Trinity-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 48 95 / 0 0 0

Ruth 85 50 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-300015-

Mendocino Coast-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 48 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 51 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-300015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 89 to

104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 50 86 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 82 51 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 78 48 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-300015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

96 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 96 to 111.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 87 50 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-300015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 77 47 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-300015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 87 51 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-300015-

Northern Lake-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 92 51 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-300015-

Southern Lake-

207 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

92 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 87 53 94 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 54 97 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 90 57 97 / 0 0 0

$$

