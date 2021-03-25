CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-260100-

Coastal Del Norte-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 40 56 / 30 0 0

Klamath 55 37 63 / 20 0 0

CAZ102-260100-

Del Norte Interior-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers through the day. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 37 70 / 20 0 0

CAZ103-260100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 36 57 / 20 0 0

Arcata 53 38 61 / 20 0 0

Eureka 51 39 58 / 20 0 0

Fortuna 52 39 60 / 30 0 0

CAZ104-260100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 41 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 37 60 / 30 10 0

CAZ105-260100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 37 74 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 56 37 71 / 20 0 0

Willow Creek 55 37 71 / 20 0 0

CAZ106-260100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 35 70 / 20 0 0

CAZ107-260100-

Northern Trinity-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 66 to

81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 30 66 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 58 31 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ108-260100-

Southern Trinity-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 63 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 30 70 / 10 0 0

Ruth 54 31 65 / 10 0 0

CAZ109-260100-

Mendocino Coast-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 40 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 43 55 / 10 0 0

CAZ110-260100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

North wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 63 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 37 68 / 10 0 0

Laytonville 55 33 68 / 10 0 0

Willits 58 35 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ111-260100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 66 to

81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 33 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ112-260100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 36 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ113-260100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 65 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 63 37 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-260100-

Northern Lake-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 61 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 62 32 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ115-260100-

Southern Lake-

255 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 67 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 59 36 71 / 0 0 0

Middletown 65 39 73 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 62 39 72 / 0 0 0

