CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

_____

713 FPUS56 KEKA 191032

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-200145-

Coastal Del Norte-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 49 to 59. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 42 52 / 80 80 40

Klamath 53 38 55 / 80 80 40

$$

CAZ102-200145-

Del Norte Interior-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley

fog. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 39 55 / 80 80 50

$$

CAZ103-200145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. South wind

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

59. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 43. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 40 52 / 70 70 40

Arcata 54 40 54 / 70 70 30

Eureka 54 42 53 / 70 70 30

Fortuna 53 42 54 / 70 50 30

$$

CAZ104-200145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to

54. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 44 to 57. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 42. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 39 52 / 70 50 20

$$

CAZ105-200145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley

fog. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 38 57 / 70 70 30

Hoopa 54 39 56 / 80 60 30

Willow Creek 53 38 55 / 80 60 30

$$

CAZ106-200145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley

fog. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 39 56 / 60 40 20

$$

CAZ107-200145-

Northern Trinity-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through

the day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 29 50 / 60 40 20

Weaverville 50 32 55 / 60 40 20

$$

CAZ108-200145-

Southern Trinity-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 24 to

34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 32 53 / 60 30 20

Ruth 46 31 50 / 70 30 20

$$

CAZ109-200145-

Mendocino Coast-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around 5 mph

increasing to northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 43 54 / 40 20 10

Point Arena 51 45 51 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ110-200145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Slight chance of

rain showers through the night. Patchy frost overnight. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley

fog. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 71. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 39 54 / 60 30 10

Laytonville 49 35 51 / 50 20 10

Willits 51 35 54 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ111-200145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 33 54 / 50 20 10

$$

CAZ112-200145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy valley

fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 38 55 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ113-200145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 72. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 36 59 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ114-200145-

Northern Lake-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 54 30 57 / 30 10 10

$$

CAZ115-200145-

Southern Lake-

332 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 55 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 52 35 54 / 20 10 10

Middletown 57 35 61 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 55 35 58 / 10 0 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather