Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-180145-

Coastal Del Norte-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 47 53 / 0 70 100

Klamath 57 45 54 / 0 70 100

CAZ102-180145-

Del Norte Interior-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 43 54 / 0 70 100

CAZ103-180145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 48 54 / 0 70 100

Arcata 60 48 55 / 0 70 100

Eureka 58 48 54 / 0 80 100

Fortuna 59 46 54 / 0 80 100

CAZ104-180145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Highs 42 to 53. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

44 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 42 50 / 0 80 100

CAZ105-180145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 41 52 / 0 60 100

Hoopa 63 43 54 / 0 70 100

Willow Creek 63 42 53 / 0 70 100

CAZ106-180145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Breezy. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 41 52 / 0 80 100

CAZ107-180145-

Northern Trinity-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Breezy.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 50 33 42 / 0 60 100

Weaverville 57 36 46 / 0 60 100

CAZ108-180145-

Southern Trinity-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 38 to 53. South wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 27 to 37. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 35 48 / 0 60 100

Ruth 57 37 47 / 0 70 100

CAZ109-180145-

Mendocino Coast-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 47 54 / 0 80 100

Point Arena 50 48 52 / 0 80 100

CAZ110-180145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 54. In the valleys, southeast wind

up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, south wind

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 42 51 / 0 80 100

Laytonville 54 39 48 / 0 80 100

Willits 56 40 49 / 0 80 100

CAZ111-180145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to

41. South wind around 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 41 to 56. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. South wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 38 49 / 0 70 100

CAZ112-180145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

50 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 41 51 / 0 70 100

CAZ113-180145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 52 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 43 54 / 0 70 100

CAZ114-180145-

Northern Lake-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 51. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 58 35 50 / 0 60 100

CAZ115-180145-

Southern Lake-

344 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 39 49 / 0 60 100

Middletown 56 38 53 / 0 60 100

Clearlake 57 40 51 / 0 50 100

