CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

_____

230 FPUS56 KEKA 121100

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-130200-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44. South wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to

58. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 63. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 39 52 / 0 0 0

Klamath 54 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-130200-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Highs 42 to 55. South wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 38 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-130200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44. North wind

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 37 51 / 0 0 0

Arcata 54 38 54 / 0 0 0

Eureka 52 39 53 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 39 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-130200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 45 to 55. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 36 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-130200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-130200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 34 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-130200-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 38 to 53. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 29 57 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 60 29 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-130200-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 24 64 / 0 0 0

Ruth 58 29 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-130200-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 38 54 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 41 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-130200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 36 55 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 62 31 57 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 33 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-130200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 30 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-130200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 35 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-130200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 34 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-130200-

Northern Lake County-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 65 29 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-130200-

Southern Lake County-

300 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

North wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 65. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 64 32 64 / 0 0 0

Middletown 68 34 66 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 65 34 66 / 0 0 0

$$

