329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-110230-

Coastal Del Norte-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

Northeast wind around 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs

48 to 58. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 39 51 / 50 30 0

Klamath 51 35 53 / 50 30 0

CAZ102-110230-

Del Norte Interior-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Areas of frost

through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 36 56 / 60 40 0

CAZ103-110230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Highs 46 to 56. East wind around 5 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of frost

through the night. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 35 52 / 50 30 10

Arcata 52 35 53 / 60 30 10

Eureka 51 38 52 / 50 20 10

Fortuna 52 37 53 / 70 30 10

CAZ104-110230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Lows 32 to 42. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 56.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 62. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 36 52 / 70 30 10

CAZ105-110230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 49 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 49 33 55 / 60 40 10

Hoopa 50 32 55 / 70 40 10

Willow Creek 49 32 55 / 70 40 10

CAZ106-110230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 49 32 56 / 80 40 0

CAZ107-110230-

Northern Trinity-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely through the day.

Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 21 to

31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 38 24 46 / 60 30 10

Weaverville 43 25 52 / 60 30 10

CAZ108-110230-

Southern Trinity-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising

to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 25 52 / 60 30 10

Ruth 40 24 51 / 80 40 10

CAZ109-110230-

Mendocino Coast-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast

wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 36 53 / 70 30 0

Point Arena 49 42 51 / 80 20 10

CAZ110-110230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain

showers and chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 2500 feet in the

evening. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to

38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 47 31 55 / 80 40 0

Laytonville 43 26 53 / 80 50 10

Willits 45 28 54 / 80 50 10

CAZ111-110230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Areas of frost

through the night. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 26 to

36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 44 23 53 / 80 50 10

CAZ112-110230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2000 feet in the

morning. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 48 32 54 / 80 30 10

CAZ113-110230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers and

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 56 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

47 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 49 30 57 / 90 40 10

CAZ114-110230-

Northern Lake County-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet rising

to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 31 to 44.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 44 24 53 / 80 50 10

CAZ115-110230-

Southern Lake County-

329 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers and

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Areas of frost through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 45 30 54 / 80 50 10

Middletown 47 32 58 / 90 40 10

Clearlake 46 32 56 / 80 40 10

