CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021 _____ 991 FPUS56 KEKA 011250 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ101-020400- Coastal Del Norte- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55. West wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Crescent City 53 44 51 / 90 90 70 Klamath 54 43 51 / 90 90 70 $$ CAZ102-020400- Del Norte Interior- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 7 inches. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 41 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 46 to 61. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gasquet 52 41 50 / 90 90 80 $$ CAZ103-020400- Northern Humboldt Coast- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 51 to 66. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 55 43 52 / 90 90 60 Arcata 55 44 52 / 90 90 50 Eureka 55 43 52 / 90 90 50 Fortuna 55 44 52 / 90 80 50 $$ CAZ104-020400- Southwestern Humboldt- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 61. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Honeydew 50 43 49 / 90 80 50 $$ CAZ105-020400- Northern Humboldt Interior- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 29 to 39. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 63. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Orleans 52 41 50 / 90 90 60 Hoopa 49 41 48 / 100 90 60 Willow Creek 49 41 48 / 90 90 60 $$ CAZ106-020400- Southern Humboldt Interior- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 49 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 53 to 68. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 66. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Garberville 51 43 50 / 90 90 50 $$ CAZ107-020400- Northern Trinity- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT ABOVE 4500 FEET... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 27 to 37. South wind around 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 34 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 41 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 48 to 63. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 40 33 40 / 90 100 70 Weaverville 42 35 42 / 90 90 50 $$ CAZ108-020400- Southern Trinity- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 40. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 31 to 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. Northwest wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 25 to 35. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 29 to 39. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hayfork 45 34 44 / 90 90 40 Ruth 45 35 44 / 90 90 50 $$ CAZ109-020400- Mendocino Coast- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 52 to 65. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 55 46 53 / 90 80 30 Point Arena 53 47 52 / 90 70 20 $$ CAZ110-020400- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 36 to 46. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 57 to 69. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 58 to 69. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Leggett 52 42 50 / 90 80 40 Laytonville 48 40 48 / 90 90 40 Willits 50 41 49 / 90 90 30 $$ CAZ111-020400- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations around 1 inch. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. Northwest wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 54 to 69. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Covelo 49 39 48 / 90 90 30 $$ CAZ112-020400- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 51 to 66. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows 36 to 46. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Boonville 51 43 51 / 90 80 20 $$ CAZ113-020400- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 50 to 65. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Ukiah 54 44 54 / 90 80 20 $$ CAZ114-020400- Northern Lake County- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 51. South wind around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 38 to 52. Northwest wind around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 61. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 52 to 67. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 50 36 49 / 90 90 30 $$ CAZ115-020400- Southern Lake County- 450 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 58. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 46 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 68. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 58 to 69. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lakeport 50 41 49 / 90 90 20 Middletown 56 43 56 / 80 90 30 Clearlake 54 42 53 / 80 90 20 $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather