CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

572 FPUS56 KEKA 271120

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-280230-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 40 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 59 39 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-280230-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 36 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-280230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

33 to 43. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 36 54 / 0 0 0

Arcata 59 37 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 57 37 54 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 60 37 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-280230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

35 to 45. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 61 40 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-280230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 37 65 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 63 32 62 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 63 32 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-280230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 31 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-280230-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 27 58 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 61 25 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-280230-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 24 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 29 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-280230-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 64.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

32 to 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 37 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 41 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-280230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 32 61 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 61 31 61 / 0 0 0

Willits 62 29 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-280230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 27 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-280230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 35 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-280230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 66 32 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-280230-

Northern Lake County-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 65 26 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-280230-

Southern Lake County-

320 AM PST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 60 31 61 / 0 0 0

Middletown 64 30 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 63 31 63 / 0 0 0

