CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-080215-

Coastal Del Norte-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. South wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 56 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 53 60 / 10 0 10

Klamath 64 53 63 / 10 0 10

CAZ102-080215-

Del Norte Interior-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 77 49 70 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-080215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas

of fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 51 61 / 10 0 10

Arcata 61 51 63 / 10 0 10

Eureka 59 51 62 / 10 0 10

Fortuna 66 51 64 / 0 0 10

CAZ104-080215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 75. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 53 66 / 0 0 10

CAZ105-080215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 87 52 79 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 48 75 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 88 47 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-080215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 82 46 70 / 0 0 10

CAZ107-080215-

Northern Trinity-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 44 to

54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 86 47 73 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 89 43 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-080215-

Southern Trinity-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 43 to

53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

38 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 90 41 76 / 0 0 0

Ruth 81 43 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-080215-

Mendocino Coast-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

57 to 69. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 72. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 69. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 51 61 / 10 0 10

Point Arena 57 53 59 / 10 0 0

CAZ110-080215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 46 67 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 82 45 68 / 0 0 0

Willits 81 45 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-080215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 44 to

54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 43 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-080215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 72. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

46 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 82 50 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-080215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 72. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 83.

Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 50 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-080215-

Northern Lake County-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 85 42 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-080215-

Southern Lake County-

402 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to

91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 71. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 87 48 75 / 0 0 0

Middletown 86 48 72 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 87 49 74 / 0 0 0

