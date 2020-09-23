CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

940 FPUS56 KEKA 231000

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-240100-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 74. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 60 to 70. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 57 63 / 20 100 40

Klamath 68 59 65 / 10 100 50

$$

CAZ102-240100-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 75.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 54 74 / 20 100 40

$$

CAZ103-240100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 80. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 58 64 / 0 90 50

Arcata 71 58 66 / 0 90 50

Eureka 70 58 65 / 0 90 50

Fortuna 74 59 68 / 0 80 50

$$

CAZ104-240100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 78.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 57 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 74 62 76 / 0 60 40

$$

CAZ105-240100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 67 to 82. Southwest

wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 80 57 76 / 0 80 80

Hoopa 80 54 75 / 0 70 70

Willow Creek 81 54 76 / 0 70 70

$$

CAZ106-240100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 78 54 77 / 0 40 50

$$

CAZ107-240100-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs

70 to 85. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 51 77 / 0 20 30

Weaverville 83 48 77 / 0 20 40

$$

CAZ108-240100-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 82. Southwest

wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 81 47 76 / 0 20 50

Ruth 76 47 72 / 0 20 50

$$

CAZ109-240100-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 52 to 62.

North wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 76.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 58 67 / 0 20 30

Point Arena 70 58 67 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ110-240100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs 68 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 55 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 77 53 74 / 0 30 40

Laytonville 77 52 74 / 0 10 20

Willits 79 49 75 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ111-240100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 48 76 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ112-240100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 57 79 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ113-240100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 57 81 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ114-240100-

Northern Lake County-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 59 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 82 45 78 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ115-240100-

Southern Lake County-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 103. Lows 61 to

71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 83 52 78 / 0 0 10

Middletown 85 52 83 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 85 53 80 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather