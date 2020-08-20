CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

_____

087 FPUS56 KEKA 200911

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-210015-

Coastal Del Norte-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers through the day. Highs 62 to 74. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 58 63 / 0 10 20

Klamath 72 58 70 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ102-210015-

Del Norte Interior-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 81 57 79 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ103-210015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 78. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 76. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 56 68 / 0 10 10

Arcata 69 56 70 / 0 10 10

Eureka 65 56 65 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 74 56 74 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ104-210015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-210015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and smoke overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and smoke in the

morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 59 89 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 57 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-210015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-210015-

Northern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 56 90 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 92 53 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-210015-

Southern Trinity-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 89 50 90 / 0 0 0

Ruth 84 50 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-210015-

Mendocino Coast-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 54 69 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 56 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-210015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 54 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 84 56 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-210015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-210015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to

63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-210015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 60 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-210015-

Northern Lake County-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 81 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 92 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-210015-

Southern Lake County-

211 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 84 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 90 58 90 / 0 0 0

Middletown 93 60 93 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather