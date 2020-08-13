CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

226 FPUS56 KEKA 131107

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-140215-

Coastal Del Norte-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 53 70 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 57 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-140215-

Del Norte Interior-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 94 59 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-140215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and smoke overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning.

Highs 73 to 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. West wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 53 74 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 53 78 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 52 73 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 52 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-140215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 87 61 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-140215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke.

Highs 88 to 103. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 98 66 105 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 61 105 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 96 60 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-140215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 56 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-140215-

Northern Trinity-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 110.

Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 109. Lows

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 61 102 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 98 57 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-140215-

Southern Trinity-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 54 103 / 0 0 0

Ruth 93 54 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-140215-

Mendocino Coast-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93. South wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 53 74 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 65 55 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-140215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 58 95 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 94 61 98 / 0 0 0

Willits 92 58 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-140215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 108.

Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 59 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-140215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 95 61 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-140215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 101 65 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-140215-

Northern Lake County-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 57 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-140215-

Southern Lake County-

407 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 96 64 101 / 0 0 0

Middletown 99 64 103 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 99 64 102 / 0 0 0

