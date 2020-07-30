CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

865 FPUS56 KEKA 301042

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-310145-

Coastal Del Norte-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 50 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 53 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-310145-

Del Norte Interior-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 88 51 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-310145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 62 to 77. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 51 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 60 51 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 51 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 51 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-310145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 52 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-310145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 99 62 93 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 97 56 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 98 56 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-310145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 92 50 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-310145-

Northern Trinity-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 93 to

108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 59 97 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 101 55 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-310145-

Southern Trinity-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 49 to

59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 98 51 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 92 50 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-310145-

Mendocino Coast-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 49 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 51 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-310145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 84 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 50 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 53 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 89 49 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-310145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 89 to

104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 54 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-310145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 89 51 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-310145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 56 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-310145-

Northern Lake County-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100.

Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 99 51 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-310145-

Southern Lake County-

342 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 94 56 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 94 55 96 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 56 96 / 0 0 0

