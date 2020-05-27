CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
_____
718 FPUS56 KEKA 271026
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-280130-
Coastal Del Norte-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around
5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. North
wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 78. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain showers likely.
Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 58 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Lows 47 to 57. Highs 58 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 60 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 66 53 61 / 0 0 0
Klamath 72 57 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-280130-
Del Norte Interior-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 59 to 74. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 87 58 88 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-280130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North
wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to
59.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 60 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 67 54 63 / 0 0 0
Arcata 71 54 67 / 0 0 0
Eureka 67 53 63 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 71 54 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-280130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to
57.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 77 54 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-280130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 60 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 80. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 94 65 96 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 89 60 93 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 90 60 95 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-280130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71. Lows
47 to 57.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 85 55 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-280130-
Northern Trinity-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 93 60 94 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 96 60 97 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-280130-
Southern Trinity-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 94 57 96 / 0 0 0
Ruth 90 57 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-280130-
Mendocino Coast-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. West wind
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows
46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
60 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 66 53 66 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 64 53 63 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-280130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 83 57 84 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 87 58 90 / 0 0 0
Willits 91 56 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-280130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 76. Lows
47 to 57.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 92 59 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-280130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to
61.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to
62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 64 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows
45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
65 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
65 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 86 55 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-280130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Lows
47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
65 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 96 60 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ114-280130-
Northern Lake County-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 97 59 99 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ115-280130-
Southern Lake County-
326 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78. Lows
47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 92 59 93 / 0 0 0
Middletown 96 60 95 / 0 0 0
Clearlake 95 63 96 / 0 0 0
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather