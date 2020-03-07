CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-080300-

Coastal Del Norte-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 48 37 50 / 60 0 0

Klamath 49 37 52 / 60 0 0

CAZ102-080300-

Del Norte Interior-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 51 33 56 / 60 10 10

CAZ103-080300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 37 52 / 60 0 10

Arcata 52 37 54 / 60 0 10

Eureka 51 37 52 / 60 0 10

Fortuna 51 37 54 / 60 0 0

CAZ104-080300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 68.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 35 51 / 60 0 0

CAZ105-080300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 37 57 / 60 10 10

Hoopa 53 35 56 / 60 10 10

Willow Creek 52 34 55 / 60 10 20

CAZ106-080300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40

to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 33 55 / 60 0 10

CAZ107-080300-

Northern Trinity-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then scattered rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Isolated snow showers through the night. Scattered rain showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 29 46 / 80 30 20

Weaverville 50 30 49 / 70 30 20

CAZ108-080300-

Southern Trinity-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Scattered rain showers

through the day. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs

38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 27 51 / 70 30 20

Ruth 47 26 50 / 70 20 20

CAZ109-080300-

Mendocino Coast-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Numerous rain

showers in the morning. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to

58. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 36 53 / 60 0 10

Point Arena 50 40 51 / 50 0 10

CAZ110-080300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 61 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 33 53 / 60 0 10

Laytonville 50 31 52 / 60 0 10

Willits 53 29 54 / 60 0 10

CAZ111-080300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow likely in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 29 53 / 70 10 20

CAZ112-080300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Numerous

rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 34 54 / 60 0 10

CAZ113-080300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Numerous

rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 33 57 / 60 0 10

CAZ114-080300-

Northern Lake County-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 40 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 26 54 / 60 10 10

CAZ115-080300-

Southern Lake County-

351 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 51 30 51 / 60 0 10

Middletown 56 32 56 / 60 0 10

Clearlake 54 33 53 / 60 0 10

