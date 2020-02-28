CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

_____

846 FPUS56 KEKA 281115

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-290215-

Coastal Del Norte-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Slight

chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through the day. Highs

46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 40 48 / 0 10 30

Klamath 56 40 50 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ102-290215-

Del Norte Interior-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the evening. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow through the

day. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 38 51 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ103-290215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 41 50 / 0 10 20

Arcata 57 40 52 / 0 10 20

Eureka 55 41 51 / 0 10 20

Fortuna 56 41 51 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ104-290215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Southwest wind around

5 mph increasing to northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 55. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 61 39 49 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ105-290215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 41 54 / 0 0 30

Hoopa 67 39 52 / 0 0 20

Willow Creek 68 38 52 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ106-290215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 68 38 53 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-290215-

Northern Trinity-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 64 31 48 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 67 33 51 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-290215-

Southern Trinity-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 30 51 / 0 0 10

Ruth 66 29 49 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-290215-

Mendocino Coast-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 42 52 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 45 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-290215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 37 52 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 35 52 / 0 0 0

Willits 69 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-290215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 69 33 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-290215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 40 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-290215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 61. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 40 58 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather