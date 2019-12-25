CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
338 FPUS56 KEKA 251119
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-260230-
Coastal Del Norte-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. East wind around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.
Lows 40 to 50. Highs 47 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 52 38 51 / 50 0 0
Klamath 52 37 52 / 40 10 0
CAZ102-260230-
Del Norte Interior-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to
44.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 49 34 51 / 50 10 0
CAZ103-260230-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows
35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 53 37 53 / 30 0 0
Arcata 53 36 54 / 30 0 0
Eureka 53 36 54 / 40 0 0
Fortuna 52 37 53 / 40 10 0
CAZ104-260230-
Southwestern Humboldt-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 45 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows
36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 48 37 51 / 40 10 0
CAZ105-260230-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs
37 to 52.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56. Lows
32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 49 33 50 / 50 10 0
Hoopa 50 32 51 / 40 10 0
Willow Creek 50 32 52 / 40 10 0
CAZ106-260230-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 39 to 53.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs
45 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 43 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58. Lows
32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 50 33 55 / 40 10 0
CAZ107-260230-
Northern Trinity-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in
the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of
1 to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs
41 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 27 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows
26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 36 23 42 / 70 10 0
Weaverville 40 27 46 / 60 10 0
CAZ108-260230-
Southern Trinity-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56. Northeast wind around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast wind
around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows
28 to 38.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 42 23 48 / 50 10 0
Ruth 43 24 48 / 40 10 0
CAZ109-260230-
Mendocino Coast-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.
East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 48 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62. Lows
37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 52 39 55 / 40 10 0
Point Arena 51 44 53 / 50 10 0
CAZ110-260230-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs
41 to 52.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62. Lows
32 to 42.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 49 33 53 / 40 10 0
Laytonville 45 31 51 / 40 10 0
Willits 47 30 54 / 40 10 0
CAZ111-260230-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 35 to 50.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows
27 to 37.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows
29 to 39.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 45 28 52 / 40 10 0
CAZ112-260230-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63. Lows
36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 48 36 54 / 50 10 0
CAZ113-260230-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
319 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.
East wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63. Lows
34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 49 34 56 / 40 10 0
