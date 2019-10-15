CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

_____

703 FPUS56 KEKA 151004

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-160115-

Coastal Del Norte-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog near the ocean in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 44 to

54. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63. South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 52 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 49 58 / 0 10 100

Klamath 65 50 62 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ102-160115-

Del Norte Interior-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 66. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 48 66 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ103-160115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog near the ocean in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 71. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog

in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 5 mph shifting to

the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 69. South wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 55 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 46 62 / 0 0 80

Arcata 67 46 64 / 0 0 80

Eureka 64 46 63 / 0 0 80

Fortuna 67 46 64 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ104-160115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

75. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 41 to

51. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 53 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 46 66 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ105-160115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 79 51 71 / 0 0 90

Hoopa 78 47 72 / 0 0 80

Willow Creek 79 47 72 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ106-160115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 75 41 69 / 0 0 70

$$

CAZ107-160115-

Northern Trinity-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet overnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 75 41 69 / 0 0 50

Weaverville 79 36 72 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ108-160115-

Southern Trinity-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 77 35 70 / 0 0 50

Ruth 74 37 67 / 0 0 50

$$

CAZ109-160115-

Mendocino Coast-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog near the ocean in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 76. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 73. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54. North wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

58 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 44 62 / 0 0 40

Point Arena 62 48 61 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ110-160115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 42 67 / 0 0 60

Laytonville 75 42 69 / 0 0 50

Willits 76 36 69 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ111-160115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 78 38 71 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ112-160115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

61 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 78 44 72 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ113-160115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 81 42 74 / 0 0 10

$$

