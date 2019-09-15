CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

_____

325 FPUS56 KEKA 151058

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-160200-

Coastal Del Norte-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Isolated rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Rain showers. Highs 59 to

69. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

61 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 55 61 / 100 90 80

Klamath 66 54 61 / 100 100 70

$$

CAZ102-160200-

Del Norte Interior-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then

widespread rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 79 50 67 / 100 100 80

$$

CAZ103-160200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

76. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 53 63 / 80 100 50

Arcata 72 53 64 / 70 100 50

Eureka 72 55 65 / 70 100 60

Fortuna 72 53 65 / 50 100 60

$$

CAZ104-160200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81. North wind

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 59 to 70.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 51 67 / 30 100 40

$$

CAZ105-160200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 83 52 67 / 80 100 70

Hoopa 83 51 67 / 60 100 50

Willow Creek 83 52 67 / 40 100 50

$$

CAZ106-160200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 80 50 69 / 10 100 30

$$

CAZ107-160200-

Northern Trinity-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 82 47 63 / 0 90 50

Weaverville 85 45 67 / 0 90 40

$$

CAZ108-160200-

Southern Trinity-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 82 43 65 / 10 90 30

Ruth 78 41 62 / 10 90 40

$$

CAZ109-160200-

Mendocino Coast-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 54 62 / 0 90 30

Point Arena 65 56 63 / 0 60 30

$$

CAZ110-160200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 75 51 66 / 10 90 30

Laytonville 78 50 66 / 0 90 30

Willits 76 47 66 / 0 90 30

$$

CAZ111-160200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 81 48 67 / 0 90 30

$$

CAZ112-160200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 78 54 69 / 0 70 30

$$

CAZ113-160200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then rain overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 82 55 71 / 0 80 30

$$

_____

