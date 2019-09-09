CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

035 FPUS56 KEKA 091008

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-100115-

Coastal Del Norte-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 74. North wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 64 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 54 64 / 60 30 40

Klamath 65 53 65 / 40 30 30

$$

CAZ102-100115-

Del Norte Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 51 78 / 50 40 50

$$

CAZ103-100115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 74. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest

wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 54 65 / 30 20 10

Arcata 68 54 67 / 30 20 10

Eureka 68 55 67 / 30 20 10

Fortuna 69 54 68 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ104-100115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 52 76 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ105-100115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 51 78 / 30 30 30

Hoopa 79 51 79 / 30 20 20

Willow Creek 79 52 79 / 30 20 20

$$

CAZ106-100115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 78 49 79 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ107-100115-

Northern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 45 75 / 10 10 40

Weaverville 79 43 79 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ108-100115-

Southern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 77 40 77 / 10 0 20

Ruth 73 39 73 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ109-100115-

Mendocino Coast-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 52 64 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 62 55 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-100115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 81 to

96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 49 74 / 10 10 10

Laytonville 75 48 75 / 10 0 10

Willits 73 45 73 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ111-100115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 75 45 76 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ112-100115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-100115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 81 to

96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 82 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 52 79 / 0 0 0

$$

