CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
_____
079 FPUS56 KEKA 031028
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ101-040130-
Coastal Del Norte-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. West wind around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.
Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 77. Light winds becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. South wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to
60. Highs 65 to 75.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75. Lows
49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 67 55 65 / 0 0 0
Klamath 70 57 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-040130-
Del Norte Interior-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
73 to 88.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
50 to 60. Highs 72 to 87.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
49 to 59.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 88 56 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-040130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.
North wind up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 78. Northwest wind
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 66 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 65 to 77.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Lows
48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 67 55 67 / 0 0 0
Arcata 68 55 68 / 0 0 0
Eureka 68 56 67 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 73 55 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-040130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to
89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. West wind around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 73 to 88.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 82 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-040130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to
61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to
95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows
49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 93 61 95 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 92 57 95 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 92 58 95 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-040130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 89 53 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-040130-
Northern Trinity-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to
58. Highs 82 to 97.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows
46 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 94 57 95 / 0 0 10
Weaverville 96 52 95 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ108-040130-
Southern Trinity-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny...then becoming partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 80 to
95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to
57. Highs 80 to 95.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 46 to
56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 94 50 95 / 0 0 10
Ruth 90 49 91 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ109-040130-
Mendocino Coast-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.
Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 49 to
59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 67 54 67 / 0 10 0
Point Arena 66 56 67 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ110-040130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
80 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
80 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 84 55 84 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 89 55 88 / 0 0 0
Willits 86 52 86 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ111-040130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny...then becoming partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 80 to
95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
80 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 92 54 92 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ112-040130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to
62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 78 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
51 to 61. Highs 77 to 92.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows 50 to
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 87 56 88 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ113-040130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
328 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to
63. Highs 79 to 94.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 52 to
62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 94 59 93 / 0 0 10
$$
_____
