CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019

_____

840 FPUS56 KEKA 271000

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-280100-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 84. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 65.

South wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 54 to 64.

South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 75. South wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 53 to 63. Highs 65 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to

76. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 68 59 67 / 0 0 20

Klamath 77 61 73 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ102-280100-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 98 62 93 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ103-280100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 63.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 79. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

65 to 80. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 58 69 / 0 0 10

Arcata 74 59 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 69 58 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 79 58 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-280100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. South wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. South wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 86 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-280100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 105 67 101 / 0 0 20

Hoopa 103 64 99 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 103 65 99 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ106-280100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 96 58 91 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-280100-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then isolated dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 101 63 96 / 0 0 20

Weaverville 106 59 102 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ108-280100-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs

86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 79 to 94.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 103 58 99 / 0 0 20

Ruth 98 56 93 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ109-280100-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

88. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 63.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 55 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 57 65 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-280100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 92 59 86 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 98 60 90 / 0 10 10

Willits 93 57 88 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ111-280100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 99 60 94 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ112-280100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 54 to

64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Highs 77 to 92. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 92 58 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-280100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

79 to 94.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 100 63 94 / 0 10 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather