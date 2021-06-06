Skip to main content
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 6, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Partly sunny;68;NW;14;24%

Arcata;Partly sunny;58;NNW;6;69%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;81;S;12;27%

Avalon;Cloudy;54;WSW;8;86%

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;91;NW;15;16%

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;13;27%

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;63;W;6;18%

Bishop;Partly sunny;86;W;20;9%

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;10;41%

Blythe;Mostly clear;99;S;15;11%

Burbank;Mostly cloudy;65;S;12;62%

Camarillo;Cloudy;66;SSW;10;60%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;62;WSW;4;79%

Campo;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;6;66%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;63;WSW;9;69%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;14%

China Lake;Mostly cloudy;96;SW;13;9%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;6;69%

Concord;Mostly cloudy;71;S;20;38%

Corona;Mostly cloudy;67;W;15;62%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;NNW;7;68%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy;93;WSW;24;10%

Edwards AFB;Cloudy;81;WSW;28;24%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;94;W;10;22%

Eureka;Partly sunny;54;NNW;6;72%

Fairfield;Partly sunny;77;SW;29;29%

Fresno;Cloudy;91;NW;14;19%

Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;66;S;8;69%

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;91;NNW;14;19%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;63;WNW;3;67%

Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;3;51%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;94;W;10;22%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;62;SSE;4;81%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;33;31%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;86;NNW;7;29%

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;23%

Livermore;Partly sunny;66;SSW;16;38%

Lompoc;Cloudy;56;W;10;83%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;69%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;69%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;66;W;5;62%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;66;W;5;62%

Madera;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;7;35%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;59;NNW;11;33%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;15;23%

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;84;SSW;13;23%

Merced;Mostly cloudy;85;W;15;28%

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;85;W;15;28%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;63;SW;7;69%

Modesto;Partly sunny;84;WNW;16;17%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;70;W;10;34%

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;84;W;18;14%

Montague;Partly sunny;70;N;14;27%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;WSW;15;57%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;66;N;5;32%

Napa County;Partly sunny;72;SW;12;39%

Needles;Mostly cloudy;101;S;13;5%

North Island;Cloudy;65;WSW;7;65%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;5;65%

Oceanside;Cloudy;63;WSW;9;69%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;6;69%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;10;21%

Oxnard;Cloudy;63;WSW;6;69%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;95;NNW;23;15%

Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;18;21%

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;16;57%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;6;69%

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;95;WNW;7;18%

Ramona;Mostly cloudy;62;W;10;69%

Redding;Partly sunny;86;WNW;9;12%

Riverside;Mostly cloudy;69;W;14;54%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;70;NW;10;51%

Sacramento;Partly sunny;80;SSW;13;30%

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;84;SSE;18;28%

Salinas;Cloudy;61;WNW;14;57%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;75;W;12;38%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;17;48%

San Diego;Cloudy;65;WSW;7;65%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;64;W;9;62%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;63;W;10;69%

San Francisco;Cloudy;59;WSW;7;72%

San Jose;Partly sunny;69;N;12;34%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;61;SSW;10;64%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;57;NW;9;83%

Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;13;51%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;72%

Santa Barbara;Cloudy;62;W;7;67%

Santa Maria;Cloudy;58;NW;10;71%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;62;SW;7;72%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;80;NNW;21;24%

Santa Ynez;Cloudy;59;W;12;67%

Santee;Cloudy;64;WSW;6;67%

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;SSW;13;30%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;78;W;22;26%

Thermal;Mostly cloudy;97;N;3;14%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;64;WSW;15;29%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;89;SW;11;8%

Ukiah;Partly sunny;73;N;5;27%

Vacaville;Partly sunny;83;SW;10;26%

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;9;77%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;56;N;9;77%

Victorville;Partly sunny;73;S;16;29%

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;91;WNW;16;24%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;58;N;7;71%

