Weather

CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Thursday, December 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;36;WNW;14;80%

Arcata;Partly sunny;49;N;5;95%

Auburn;Showers;46;W;3;100%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;6;80%

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;54;NNW;5;56%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;43;W;12;42%

Bishop;Cloudy;52;N;12;41%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;86%

Blythe;Cloudy;55;WNW;3;29%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;57;SE;6;47%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;61;S;6;59%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;59;S;4;78%

Campo;Cloudy;57;WSW;7;23%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;53;E;3;50%

Chico;Fog;46;WNW;3;93%

China Lake;Mostly cloudy;64;W;24;34%

Chino;Partly sunny;61;SW;4;47%

Concord;Mostly sunny;54;W;10;74%

Corona;Partly sunny;55;Calm;0;41%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;50;N;5;76%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;50;Calm;0;31%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;61;SW;28;29%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;37%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;49;N;6;86%

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;77%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;51;WNW;16;79%

Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;62;S;6;61%

Hanford;Cloudy;52;WNW;3;71%

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;57;SSE;5;54%

Hayward;Partly sunny;56;WNW;14;71%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;37%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;57;N;8;54%

Lancaster;Sunny;60;WSW;20;29%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;57%

Lincoln;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;87%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;54;W;12;80%

Lompoc;Cloudy;55;W;7;93%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;63%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;63%

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;61;N;3;47%

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;61;N;3;47%

Madera;Partly sunny;52;NW;2;100%

Mammoth;Cloudy;34;NW;8;89%

Marysville;Cloudy;52;N;3;82%

Mather AFB;Showers;50;W;3;93%

Merced;Cloudy;50;E;6;86%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;50;E;6;86%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;43%

Modesto;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;89%

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;6;80%

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;59;W;24;47%

Montague;Cloudy;43;NNE;8;70%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;13;86%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;37;N;7;85%

Napa County;Partly sunny;56;W;13;77%

Needles;Cloudy;50;NW;6;31%

North Island;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;53%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;55;W;6;94%

Oceanside;Cloudy;53;E;3;50%

Ontario;Partly sunny;61;SW;4;47%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;3;79%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;58;S;3;53%

Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;3;31%

Palmdale;Sunny;61;SSW;23;30%

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;54;N;3;69%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;60;SSW;6;66%

Porterville;Cloudy;53;SSW;6;76%

Ramona;Mostly cloudy;55;ESE;5;35%

Redding;Sunny;49;NNE;3;77%

Riverside;Partly sunny;55;Calm;0;38%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;54;S;6;31%

Sacramento;Showers;51;NW;7;89%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;54;NW;7;83%

Salinas;Partly sunny;56;WNW;17;77%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;28%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;54;W;14;81%

San Diego;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;53%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;60;Calm;8;49%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;56;ESE;7;41%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;55;W;6;80%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;14;74%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;86%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;58;NW;17;83%

Sandberg;Sunny;52;SSW;9;36%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;3;65%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;63;W;14;67%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;10;83%

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;59;SE;3;47%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;53;NW;12;79%

Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;7;87%

Santee;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;40%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;32;NNE;5;86%

Stockton;Mostly sunny;57;W;13;71%

Thermal;Mostly cloudy;56;ESE;4;29%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;3;95%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;4;39%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;14;68%

Vacaville;Partly sunny;52;NNE;3;82%

Van Nuys;Sunny;61;N;3;56%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;N;16;93%

Victorville;Sunny;62;SSE;9;25%

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;73%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;56;W;8;74%

